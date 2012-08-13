(The following was released by the rating agency)

MUMBAI/SINGAPORE, August 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has withdrawn India-based textile manufacturer Actif Corporation Limited's (Actif) National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch BB+(ind)nm'. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings have been withdrawn due to lack of adequate information. Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of Actif.

Fitch migrated Actif to the non-monitored category on 1 February 2012 (please see the rating action commentary available at www.fitchratings.com).

Fitch has also withdrawn Actif's bank loan ratings as follows:

- INR1,926m long-term loans: National Long-Term 'Fitch BB+(ind)nm' rating withdrawn

- INR320m cash credit limits: National Long-Term 'Fitch BB+(ind)nm' rating withdrawn

- INR25m non-fund-based limits: National Short-Term 'Fitch A4+(ind)nm' rating withdrawn