(The following was released by the rating agency)
MUMBAI/SINGAPORE, August 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
withdrawn India-based textile manufacturer Actif Corporation
Limited's (Actif) National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch
BB+(ind)nm'. A list of additional rating actions is provided at
the end of this commentary.
The ratings have been withdrawn due to lack of adequate
information. Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical
coverage of Actif.
Fitch migrated Actif to the non-monitored category on 1
February 2012 (please see the rating action commentary available
at www.fitchratings.com).
Fitch has also withdrawn Actif's bank loan ratings as
follows:
- INR1,926m long-term loans: National Long-Term 'Fitch
BB+(ind)nm' rating withdrawn
- INR320m cash credit limits: National Long-Term 'Fitch
BB+(ind)nm' rating withdrawn
- INR25m non-fund-based limits: National Short-Term 'Fitch
A4+(ind)nm' rating withdrawn