* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close with Apple's biggest decline in about 14 months, share details on Alphabet and Facebook)
(The following was released by the rating agency)
MUMBAI/SINGAPORE, February 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has migrated India-based Actif Corporation Limited's National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch BB+(ind)'/Rating Watch Negative (RWN) to the "Non-Monitored" category. The rating will now appear as 'Fitch BB+(ind)nm' on the agency's website. A list of additional rating actions is provided below.
The ratings have been migrated to the non-monitored category due to lack of adequate information, and Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of Actif. The ratings will remain in the non-monitored category for a period of six months and be withdrawn at the end of that period. However, in the event the issuer starts furnishing information during this six-month period, the ratings could be re-activated and will be communicated through a "Rating Action Commentary".
Fitch has also classified Actif's following bank loan ratings as non-monitored:
- INR1,926m long-term loans: migrated to 'Fitch BB+(ind)nm' from 'Fitch BB+(ind)'/RWN
- INR320m cash credit limits: migrated to 'Fitch BB+(ind)nm' from 'Fitch BB+(ind)'/RWN
- INR25m non-fund based limits: migrated to 'Fitch A4+(ind)nm' from 'Fitch A4+(ind)'/RWN
