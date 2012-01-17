(The following was released by the rating agency)

SINGAPORE (Standard & Poor's) Jan. 17, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had assigned 'AA-' long-term issue ratings to the following renminbi (RMB) bonds issued in Hong Kong by the Agricultural Development Bank of China (ADBC; AA-/Stable/A-1+, cnAAA/cnA-1+):

-- RMB2.1 billion 3.00% bonds due 2014

-- RMB550 million 3.2% bonds due 2015

-- RMB350 million 3.5% bonds due 2017

The ratings on the senior debts are identical to the issuer credit rating on ADBC, reflecting the unsubordinated and unsecured nature of the instruments.

The issuer credit ratings on the ADBC reflects our view that there is an "almost certain" likelihood that the Chinese government would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to ADBC in the event of financial distress. We have therefore equalized the issuer credit rating on ADBC with the sovereign credit rating on China (AA-/Stable/A-1+; cnAAA/cnA-1+).

