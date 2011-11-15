(The following was released by the rating agency)
TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 15, 2011--Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services said today it has assigned its 'A-' rating to
Aeon Co. Ltd.'s (A-/Negative/--) JPY20.0 billion senior
unsecured straight bonds due Nov. 21, 2018. The coupon rate is
1.01%
The 'A-' long-term rating on Aeon reflects the company's
leading position and strong brand recognition in Japan's retail
market; its strong managerial leadership, including a record of
swift improvements to operations; and its strong performance in
nonretail businesses such as shopping center development and
financial services, which has somewhat eased the impact of
volatile retail earnings. In our view, however, difficult
conditions in the retail industry, reflecting intense
competition and uncertainties over Japan's economy, and the
prospect of debt increasing toward the end of fiscal 2011
(ended Feb. 29, 2012) and remaining high, due to capital
investments in several merger and acquisition (M&A) transactions
and in new store openings, will cause Aeon's financial profile
to remain weak for the current rating for the next year or two.
Standard & Poor's believes these weaknesses constrain the rating
on the company.
