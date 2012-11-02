(The following was released by the rating agency)
TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 2, 2012--Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services said on Nov. 1, 2012, that its ratings on
Japan-based Aeon Co. Ltd. (A-/Negative/--) would not be
immediately affected by the retail giant's announced acquisition
of Carrefour S.A.'s (BBB/Stable/A-2) retail business in
Malaysia.
In our view, the JPY15.1 billion (EUR147 million)
acquisition cost is manageable for Aeon. We assess Aeon's
financial risk profile to be weak for the current ratings,
reducing the room it has to absorb additional and material
increases in debt for the ratings. Nevertheless, the
acquisition, including postacquisition costs, will have only a
small impact on Aeon's financial risk profile, in our view.
We view the acquisition as positive for Aeon's business in
countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN),
where Aeon intends to aggressively expand its retail and credit
card businesses. Aeon already has a solid business in Malaysia.
Including the Carrefour purchase, Aeon's combined Malaysian
business will be ranked second in that country's retail market,
will have economies of scale, and is likely to have sufficient
bargaining power to produce cost benefits in procurement in the
next two to three years, in our view. In addition, Carrefour's
hypermarket format will diversify Aeon's retail format in ASEAN
markets--where it is focused on operating general merchandising
stores, supermarkets, and shopping centers--to capture growing
demand from lower- to upper-middle-class consumers in the
region.