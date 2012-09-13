(The following was released by the rating agency)
TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 13, 2012--Standard & Poor's
today said its ratings on Aeon Co. Ltd. (A-/Negative/--) would
not be immediately affected by the announcement of a
reorganization of its financial service business. Aeon's
consolidated financial subsidiary Aeon Credit Service Co. Ltd.
(not rated) will merge with Aeon's equity-method subsidiary Aeon
Bank Ltd. (not rated) on Jan. 1, 2013--through a conversion of
Aeon Bank shares to Aeon Credit Service stock--and move to a
bank-holding company structure on April 1, 2013. In our view,
Aeon Bank has weaker credit quality than Aeon or Aeon Credit
Service, due mainly to its status as a startup and the weakness
of its business compared with its domestic peers. Nevertheless,
we believe the reorganization will have no immediate effect on
our ratings on Aeon, because it is unlikely to materially change
the structure of Aeon group's financial service business, in our
view.
Aeon Bank is a 38.75%-owned (on a voting-right basis)
equity-method subsidiary of Aeon and will become a 100%
subsidiary of Aeon Credit Service and a consolidated subsidiary
of Aeon if the transaction proceeds smoothly. Aeon already owns
53.25% of Aeon Bank on a nonvoting-right basis, and Aeon has
provided financial support to Aeon Bank since establishing it in
2006. We have factored this support, and a likelihood it would
provide ongoing and extraordinary support to Aeon Bank, into our
analysis on Aeon. We will continue to assess Aeon's stance on
supporting its financial service business after the transaction
is done. As for Aeon's business operations, we believe it will
be some time before Aeon group extracts any combined benefits
from the reorganization and materially increases the group's
profitability. Therefore, we do not believe the transaction will
have a great enough impact to more positively affect our view of
Aeon's retail business in the short term. Given that the capital
structure of Aeon's financial service business is different to
that of regular corporate businesses, we deconsolidate it in
conducting our financial risk analysis of Aeon. Therefore, we do
not expect consolidation of Aeon Bank to materially change our
financial ratios for Aeon.