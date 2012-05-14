Overview
-- U.S. microelectronics and test and measurement equipment
provider, Aeroflex Inc., is seeking an amendment to its credit
facility in order to improve headroom in light of weak operating
performance and upcoming covenant step-downs.
-- Our assessment of liquidity is now "less than adequate,"
incorporating our view of limited cushion in the existing credit
agreement.
-- We are placing our ratings on the company, including the
'B+' corporate credit rating, on CreditWatch with negative
implications.
Rating Action
On May 14, 2012, Standard & Poor's Rating Services placed
its 'B+' corporate credit rating for Plainsview, N.Y.-based
Aeroflex Inc., along with its 'BB-' issue-level rating on the
company's senior secured credit facilities, on CreditWatch with
negative implications.
Rationale
The CreditWatch placement reflects Aeroflex's diminished
EBITDA cushion on its financial covenant, as well as
deteriorating credit measures in recent quarters. The cushion
under the company's leverage covenant was about 5% as of the
quarter ending March 2012, and we believe it will remain thin
over the near term given scheduled step-downs later in 2012.
Aeroflex is currently seeking an amendment to its credit
facility in order to improve headroom and maintain compliance.
We estimate Aeroflex's ratio of adjusted debt to EBITDA
(including our standard adjustments) at about 5.0x at the end of
the March quarter, up from about 4.2x the prior year. Weak
operating results in recent quarters reflect a weak global
economy, downturn in the semiconductor cycle, and material
deterioration in the wireless testing segment. We anticipate
Aeroflex's operating results and credit metrics will improve
modestly in fiscal 2013 based on our assumptions of a modest
rebound in the wireless test business and a stable
defense/satellite environment. Based on our forecast, as well as
management's statement that debt reduction is a key initiative,
we anticipate Aeroflex's adjusted leverage to decline to mid-4x
by the end of fiscal 2013.
CreditWatch
We will monitor developments in Aeroflex's negotiation with
its lenders. If Aeroflex is able to amend its covenants to
restore the headroom to near the 20% range, we will revise our
view of liquidity to "adequate" and affirm the rating with a
negative outlook. The negative outlook would reflect weak
operating performance and the uncertain near term earnings
prospects. If Aeroflex is unable to amend its credit agreement
over the coming month, then it would be at risk of a technical
default on the existing bank agreement covenant, depending on
near term performance.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Top 10 Investor Questions: How Will The Global Technology
Industry Fare Amid An Economy In Flux?, April 26, 2012
-- Global Technology Ratings Trend Shifts To Negative In The
First Quarter, April 11, 2012
-- Issuer Ranking: Global Technology Ratings, Strongest To
Weakest, March 29, 2012
-- U.S. Technology Companies' Liquidity Is Higher, For Now,
Jan. 18, 2012
-- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept.
28, 2011
-- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks
In The Global High Technology Industry, Oct. 15, 2009
-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix
Expanded, May 27, 2009
-- Corporate Ratings Criteria 2008, April 15, 2008
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
To From
Aeroflex Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating B+/Watch Neg/-- B+/Stable/--
Aeroflex Inc.
Senior Secured BB-/Watch Neg BB-
Recovery Rating 2 2