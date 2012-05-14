Overview

-- U.S. microelectronics and test and measurement equipment provider, Aeroflex Inc., is seeking an amendment to its credit facility in order to improve headroom in light of weak operating performance and upcoming covenant step-downs.

-- Our assessment of liquidity is now "less than adequate," incorporating our view of limited cushion in the existing credit agreement.

-- We are placing our ratings on the company, including the 'B+' corporate credit rating, on CreditWatch with negative implications.

Rating Action

On May 14, 2012, Standard & Poor's Rating Services placed its 'B+' corporate credit rating for Plainsview, N.Y.-based Aeroflex Inc., along with its 'BB-' issue-level rating on the company's senior secured credit facilities, on CreditWatch with negative implications.

Rationale

The CreditWatch placement reflects Aeroflex's diminished EBITDA cushion on its financial covenant, as well as deteriorating credit measures in recent quarters. The cushion under the company's leverage covenant was about 5% as of the quarter ending March 2012, and we believe it will remain thin over the near term given scheduled step-downs later in 2012. Aeroflex is currently seeking an amendment to its credit facility in order to improve headroom and maintain compliance.

We estimate Aeroflex's ratio of adjusted debt to EBITDA (including our standard adjustments) at about 5.0x at the end of the March quarter, up from about 4.2x the prior year. Weak operating results in recent quarters reflect a weak global economy, downturn in the semiconductor cycle, and material deterioration in the wireless testing segment. We anticipate Aeroflex's operating results and credit metrics will improve modestly in fiscal 2013 based on our assumptions of a modest rebound in the wireless test business and a stable defense/satellite environment. Based on our forecast, as well as management's statement that debt reduction is a key initiative, we anticipate Aeroflex's adjusted leverage to decline to mid-4x by the end of fiscal 2013.

CreditWatch

We will monitor developments in Aeroflex's negotiation with its lenders. If Aeroflex is able to amend its covenants to restore the headroom to near the 20% range, we will revise our view of liquidity to "adequate" and affirm the rating with a negative outlook. The negative outlook would reflect weak operating performance and the uncertain near term earnings prospects. If Aeroflex is unable to amend its credit agreement over the coming month, then it would be at risk of a technical default on the existing bank agreement covenant, depending on near term performance.

Aeroflex Inc.

Corporate Credit Rating B+/Watch Neg/-- B+/Stable/--

Aeroflex Inc.

Senior Secured BB-/Watch Neg BB-

Recovery Rating 2 2