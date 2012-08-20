BRIEF-Propertylink Group divests 320 Pitt Street for $275 million
* FY2017 guidance of distributable earnings of 6.67 cents per security & distribution of 6.321 cents per security reconfirmed
Aug 20 Moody's Investors Service says that Agile Property Holdings Limited's financial result for 1H 2012 is weak and credit negative, but it has no immediate impact on its Ba2 corporate family and senior unsecured ratings.
* FY2017 guidance of distributable earnings of 6.67 cents per security & distribution of 6.321 cents per security reconfirmed
* In May 2017, group's contracted sales amounted to approximately RMB7.47 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: