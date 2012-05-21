(The following was released by the rating agency) Overview

-- AGL Energy's proposed acquisition of Great Energy Alliance Corporation Pty Ltd. (GEAC), the owner of Loy Yang A power station in the State of Victoria, is progressing, and the Australian Competition & Consumer Commission (ACCC) will publish its findings on the proposal on May 24, 2012.

-- Although AGL Energy has already completed the first stage of its financing, there remains some execution risks related to the previously announced underwritten A$850 million equity raising that the company intends to execute upon receipt of positive findings from the ACCC.

-- Accordingly, the ratings on AGL Energy remain on CreditWatch with negative implications, pending completion of the acquisition financing and further clarity on the restructuring of GEAC's debt.

Rating Action

On May 21, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services maintained its 'BBB' long-term corporate and issue ratings on AGL Energy Ltd. and the company's 100%-owned subsidiaries, AGL Hydro Partnership and Powerdirect Australia Pty Ltd., on CreditWatch with negative implications, where they were initially placed on Feb. 24, 2012.

Rationale

The CreditWatch placement reflects our view that there are still some short-term risks regarding the execution of the remaining funding package that the company has announced. The funds will be used to support the acquisition costs and repay some GEAC debt as part of a restructure of GEAC's remaining project-financed debt. We consider that the immediate liquidity risk linked to payment of the acquisition costs has been alleviated through the recent issuance of A$650 million of subordinated notes. Nevertheless, as GEAC has A$565 million of debt maturing in November 2012, the short-term liquidity pressure will not be fully resolved until completion of the equity raising.

We further understand that AGL Energy is progressing discussions with GEAC's existing project financiers. Although the GEAC debt restructuring has not been finalized, we expect that AGL Energy will, shortly after completion of the acquisition, repay a material portion of the existing project financing to ensure that the likelihood of default at the GEAC level due to ratio covenant breaches is materially reduced.

In our opinion, the Loy Yang A acquisition could present some integration challenges for AGL Energy. This risk could heighten if Alcoa, one of GEAC's key customers, were to close its Point Henry smelter, as part of the review of its operations in Victoria. Nevertheless, as the smelter comprises only 10% of Loy Yang A plant's capacity, the loss of that load could be compensated at relatively short notice by an adjustment of AGL's overall energy hedging portfolio. Any further reduction of the Alcoa load (as a result of a partial or total closure of the Portland smelter) could, however, have a material impact on the power station's cash flows.

We believe that AGL Energy's financing approach for the acquisition could be neutral from a financial risk profile. Furthermore, Loy Yang could benefit AGL Energy's business risk profile in the long term. Still, some near-term pressure on the company's business risk profile could occur due to potential operational and integration risks with Loy Yang A, as well as volatility in AGL Energy's core retailing and generation activities.

CreditWatch

To resolve the CreditWatch, we would need to see--at a minimum--completion of the A$850 million equity raising currently planned by AGL Energy, and confirmation of the steps to be taken by AGL Energy in relation to the GEAC debt restructuring.

If AGL Energy were unable to complete its planned equity raising and implement its debt restructuring strategy, it could lead to negative pressure on the ratings, including potentially a downgrade by one or more notches.

We currently expect to resolve the CreditWatch no later than Sept. 30, 2012.