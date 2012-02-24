(The following was released by the rating agency) Overview

-- AGL Energy today has announced its intention to purchase Great Energy Alliance Corporation Pty. Ltd. (GEAC), the owner of the Loy Yang A power station in the State of Victoria.

-- We have placed our 'BBB' long-term corporate credit and debt ratings on AGL Energy on CreditWatch with negative implications

-- The CreditWatch reflects the execution risk associated with the transaction which include the completion of the funding arrangements to support the transaction, and the restructuring of GEAC's debt to materially deleverage the Loy Yang A asset by mid-2012.

Rating Action On Feb. 24, 2012, Standard & Poor's Rating Services placed its 'BBB' long-term corporate credit and issue ratings on AGL Energy Ltd. and the company's 100%-owned subsidiaries AGL Hydro Partnership and Powerdirect Australia Pty Ltd. on CreditWatch with negative implications. Rationale The CreditWatch negative action follows the announcement today that AGL Energy has entered into a conditional sale and purchase agreement with GEAC's shareholders that would see AGL Energy's ownership in GEAC increasing from 32.5% to 100%.

This agreement is subject to certain conditions, the main ones being:

-- The removal of the Federal Court undertaking, which currently prevents AGL Energy from having any direct involvement in the operations and dispatch of the Loy Yang A power station,

-- Confirmation from the government that GEAC will be entitled to about A$240 million in cash compensation from the federal government's transitional carbon assistance package. We currently expect that the acquisition will be completed in June 2012.

In our view, the key short-term risk to the ratings on AGL Energy is the execution of the funding strategy that AGL Energy has articulated to support the transaction. The funding strategy includes a plan to raise about A$1.5 billion of equity and equity-like instruments by mid-2012 to support the acquisition costs and repay some GEAC debt as part of the restructure of the remainder of GEAC's current project-financed debt.

Although AGL Energy is yet to clarify the actual form of GEAC's debt restructuring, we expect that it would have the same practical effect as a full refinancing of GEAC's current debt into AGL Energy's unsecured corporate debt on a pari passu basis. While we believe that the financing approach to support the Loy Yang A acquisition could enable AGL Energy to maintain our expectations for its financial risk profile, this will have to be assessed alongside the operational strategy and integration challenge of the Loy Yang A business.

Further, the performance of AGL Energy's core retailing business and long-term viability of Loy Yang A's Alcoa off-take contract from 2014 will also be equally important from a business risk perspective. Loy Yang A has a major off-take contract for about 47% of its plant output from 2014 with Alcoa, which recently announced a review of its smelter operations in Victoria with a likely outcome by June 2012.

CreditWatch To resolve the CreditWatch, we would need to see-as a minimum-completion of the capital raising currently envisaged by AGL Energy and implementation of the GEAC debt restructuring by mid-2012.

Over the medium term, we expect the rating on AGL Energy to remain potentially exposed to the integration risks of the Loy Yang A acquisition and its impact on AGL Energy's business strategy and profile, performance and capital investment of the Loy Yang A plant, and Alcoa's off-take position. If Alcoa decides to close some of its operations, we consider this could have a material impact on the power station's cash flows and potentially put negative pressure on AGL Energy's financial risk profile.

If AGL Energy were unable to implement the represented funding and restructuring strategy, or if there were any material deviation from the company's plan, it could lead to negative pressure on the ratings, including potentially a downgrade by one or more notches. We currently expect to resolve the CreditWatch by mid-2012.