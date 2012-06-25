(The following was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- AGL Energy has raised more than A$1.4 billion in the past
three months in order to support its planned acquisition of the
Loy Yang A (LYA) power station in the State of Victoria.
-- In our view, this amount is sufficient to not only pay
all acquisition costs but also to repay the 2012 debt maturity
at LYA, thereby removing a potential large liquidity call for
AGL Energy.
-- Although there remains approximately A$150 million to be
raised through the completion of the bookbuild of the retail
part of the company's A$900 million equity raising, we believe
there is limited risks of any significant shortfall that could
threaten the company's liquidity position.
-- As a result, we have affirmed the 'BBB' corporate and
debt ratings on AGL Energy.
-- The outlook is stable. Rating Action On June 25, 2012,
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBB' long-term
corporate credit rating and debt ratings on AGL Energy Ltd. and
the company's 100%-owned subsidiaries, AGL Hydro Partnership and
Powerdirect Australia Pty Ltd. At the same time, we removed the
ratings from CreditWatch with negative implications, where they
were initially placed on Feb. 24, 2012.
The outlook is stable. Rationale The rating affirmation
follows the settlement of the institutional portion of the A$900
million equity raising launched by AGL Energy at the end of May
2012, as well as the initial settlement of the retail portion,
taking AGL Energy's funding for the acquisition to more than
A$1.4 billion. In February 2012, AGL Energy had announced its
intention to purchase the shares it did not already own in Great
Energy Alliance Corporation Pty Ltd. (GEAC), the owner of the
Loy Yang A (LYA) power station in the State of Victoria
(AAA/Stable/A-1+).
The total acquisition costs of less than A$300 million would
have been fully covered by the A$650 million subordinated notes
issuance completed in April 2012. The expected final raising of
A$1.55 billion has demonstrated the company's support for its
financial risk profile and the rating. In our view, the funding
raised to date is sufficient to not only pay all transaction and
acquisition costs, but also to take out LYA's A$565 million debt
scheduled to mature in November 2012, as well as the junior debt
(A$234 million) at LYA.
These two debt repayments will remove any immediate
liquidity risks linked to an impending maturity, and will also
materially improve the debt service coverage at LYA (under the
existing project finance structure), removing the potential for
any cash trapping within that structure. There remains about
A$150 million of cash to be received from the completion of the
retail shortfall bookbuild (due to settle by the end of June).
Nevertheless, we are comfortable that the A$1.4 billion already
raised is sufficient to not only remove any potential liquidity
risks for AGL Energy relating to the LYA acquisition but also to
materially reduce the debt burden of LYA.
This is a key step to ensuring that the acquisition is
ultimately neutral from a financial risk profile. Outlook The
stable outlook reflects our view that AGL Energy has prudently
financed this acquisition and associated debt repayment at LYA.
This approach supports its financial risk profile at a time when
we believe this transaction will, in the short term, marginally
weaken its business risk profile. The inherent risks of
integrating this large generation asset into the company's
wholesale and retail portfolios could undermine the business
risk profile. The stable outlook further reflects our view that
the company continues to deliver some of the customer growth in
New South Wales that it is targeting without pressuring margins,
while maintaining a prudent and timely hedging strategy.
Although we believe that the LYA acquisition could ultimately
benefit AGL Energy's business risk profile, we are of the view
that any upgrade is unlikely in the near term.
This is not only due to our perception of the operational
and integration risks linked to LYA, but also due to the
company's potentially large capital-expenditure program.
Proposed projects include the Dalton peaking plant, the
Newcastle gas storage facility, and the recently announced
SolarFlagship project, which, combined, could represent an
investment of about A$1 billion, although not all are yet
committed. Downward rating pressure could emerge if: AGL's
risk-management policies led to more aggressive hedging
practices, or if the company aggressively pursues and funds its
strategy of expanding its vertically integrated portfolio or any
other growth opportunities in a manner that materially weakens
its financial profile beyond our expectations.
Related Criteria And Research 2008 Corporate Criteria:
Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Ratings
Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action To From AGL Energy Ltd. AGL
Hydro Partnership Corporate Credit Rating BBB/Stable/--
BBB/Watch Neg/-- Powerdirect Australia Pty Ltd. Corporate Credit
Rating BBB/Stable/NR BBB/Watch Neg/NR AGL Energy Ltd. Senior
Unsecured BBB BBB/Watch Neg