NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Feb. 1, 2012--Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services lowered its ratings and revises its outlooks on
166 Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp./Assured Guaranty
Corp.-insured and JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A. standby bond purchase
agreement (SBPA)-backed U.S. public finance issues.
These actions follow Standard Poor's Nov. 29, 2011,
downgrade of its rating on JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A. to 'A+/A-1'
from 'AA-/A-1+' and Nov. 30, 2011, downgrade of its rating on
Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp./Assured Guaranty Corp.
downgrade to 'AA-' from 'AA+', and removal from CreditWatch with
negative implications (please see "Standard & Poor's Applies Its
Revised Bank Criteria To 37 Of The Largest Rated Banks And
Certain Subsidiaries," and "Assured Guaranty Ltd. And Operating
Companies Downgraded; Outlook Stable," published Nov. 29, 2011,
and Nov. 30, 2011, respectively, on RatingsDirect on the Global
Credit Portal).
The 166 issues have insurance bond policies provided by
Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp./Assured Guaranty Corp. and
liquidity support provided by JPMorgan Chase Bank. N.A. in the
form of SBPAs, which provide for the full and timely payment of
interest and principal according to the transactions' terms.
The list of affected ratings is posted atUnder Featured Reports, click "Assured Guaranty Municipal
Corp./Assured Guaranty Corp.-Insured and JPMorgan Chase Bank
N.A.-Supported Issues, February 2012."
