(The following was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- AIMSAMPIREIT has a "satisfactory" business risk profile
and an "intermediate" financial risk profile.
-- We are assigning our 'BBB-' long-term corporate credit
rating and our 'axA-' ASEAN regional scale rating to the REIT.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that
AIMSAMPIREIT will expand its industrial portfolio while
maintaining a moderate financial stance.
Rating Action
On April 17, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
assigned its 'BBB-' long-term corporate credit rating to
Singapore-based AIMS AMP Capital Industrial REIT (AIMSAMPIREIT).
The outlook is stable. At the same time, we assigned our 'axA-'
ASEAN regional scale rating to the REIT.
Rationale
The rating on AIMSAMPIREIT reflects the trust's portfolio of
good-quality and well-located industrial property assets. The
rating also reflects AIMSAMPIREIT's operating strategy, which
benefits from an association with the REIT's sponsors AMP
Capital Group and AIMS Financial Group, and the trust's moderate
financial policy. AIMSAMPIREIT's concentrated asset base,
declining master lease exposure, limited geographic diversity,
and a volatile lease expiry profile temper the above strengths.
While AIMSAMPIREIT's portfolio may be smaller than similar
rated industrial REITs, its asset values are comparable with
peers'. The trust's 26 properties are well located, larger in
size, and superior in quality compared to those of its peers.
This is because premium ramp-up warehouse (a type of
multi-storey warehouse that offers direct vehicular access to
every floor) space constitutes 20% of AIMSAMPIREIT's portfolio.
In addition, the trust benefits from strategic and management
inputs from its sponsors. These factors underpin the trust's
"satisfactory" business risk profile, in our opinion.
The REIT's concentrated asset portfolio and a volatile lease
maturity profile are rating weaknesses. AIMSAMPIREIT could shift
its focus to a multi-tenant mix from master leases. This, along
with a lumpy capital expenditure program, will pressure the
trust's cash flow adequacy. As of Dec. 31, 2011, master leases
account for about 80% of total lettable area. We expect master
leases to form 52% of total lettable area by the end of 2013,
with multi-tenant leases accounting for the rest. This, along
with our expectation that 42% of AIMSAMPIREIT's total leases
will expire in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2013, will
increase the overall volatility of the trust's lease profile, in
our view.
The reversion of several properties to multi-tenant leases
will increase AIMSAMPIREIT's operating expenses in fiscal 2013
due to several one-off items, which will compress the trust's
EBITDA margin. Nevertheless, we believe that stable occupancy
rates and capital values of industrial properties in Singapore
through economic cycles compared with those of commercial
properties offset this weakness. We expect stable cash flows
from assets and moderate leverage to underpin AIMSAMPIREIT's
"intermediate" financial risk profile. The REIT is committed to
a loans-to-total assets ratio of 30%-40% as part of its prudent
financial management policy.
We expect AIMSAMPIREIT's debt to increase by about Singapore
dollar (S$) 120 million in the next 12 months. The REIT will use
this debt to fund the redevelopment of its 20 Gul Way property
into a new ramp-up warehouse. The redevelopment will increase
the trust's net lettable area by about 24% to 6.1 million square
feet once it is complete in December 2013. The redevelopment
will make AIMSAMPIREIT the second-largest landlord of ramp-up
warehouses in Singapore, and the REIT's total portfolio size
will surpass S$1 billion. AIMSAMPIREIT has a fixed-price
construction contract and confirmed master lease with CWT Ltd.
(not rated), which is one of the largest tenants of warehouse
space in Singapore. This should mitigate the leasing risk for
Gul Way.
In our base-case scenario, the trust's projected credit
ratios remain supportive of the rating. We expect AIMSAMPIREIT's
ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to debt to decline to 11%
in fiscal 2013, from 17% as of March 31, 2012. We also expect
the REIT's ratio of debt to total debt and equity to increase to
about 37%-39% by March 2013, from 31.9% as of March 31, 2011,
which was lower than the 35%-38% average leverage for
Singapore-based REITs.
Liquidity
We view AIMSAMPIREIT's liquidity as "adequate". As of Dec.
31, 2011, the REIT has unrestricted cash of S$10.0 million. We
estimate the trust's liquidity sources will exceed its liquidity
uses by more than 30% in fiscal 2013. Our liquidity assessment
is based on the following major assumptions:
-- Funds from operations of S$40 million-S$43 million in
fiscal 2013.
-- Committed and undrawn facilities of about S$180 million.
-- Budgeted maintenance and development capital expenditure
of S$115.0 million to S$120 million.
-- We expect cash sources to remain positive even if EBITDA
declines by 15%.
-- Distribution to unitholders of S$46 million to S$50
million.
We believe that there is limited headroom for AIMSAMPIREIT
to increase its debt by fiscal 2013. We estimate the trust's
ratio of total debt to debt and equity at about 38% by fiscal
2013. Nevertheless, AIMSAMPIREIT's funding needs are minimal in
the next 12 months because it has secured loans for the
redevelopment of Gul Way. In the next 12 months, we believe the
REIT is not at risk of breaching the financial covenants
stipulated in the bank loans. Covenants include an interest
coverage ratio of at least 2.5x and a maximum ratio of total
debt to total assets of less than 45%.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that
AIMSAMPIREIT will continue to generate steady cash flows, and
that any future asset acquisitions or development will not raise
the REIT's loan-to-assets ratio above 40%. We expect the trust's
FFO-to-interest coverage ratio at more than 4x.
We may raise the rating if AIMSAMPIREIT expands its asset
portfolio and endeavors to optimize its master- and
multi-tenancy mix to even out lease expiries and minimize income
volatility. We may also raise the rating if the REIT's cash flow
measures are such that its FFO-to-debt ratio is more than 15% on
a sustained basis. We could also upgrade AIMSAMPIREIT if its
manager articulates a more conservative leverage policy.
We may lower the rating if AIMSAMPIREIT embarks on an
aggressive debt-funded acquisition, which weakens its capital
structure. We could also downgrade AIMSAMPIREIT if the trust's
portfolio quality declines or rental income falls, such that its
credit metrics are pressured. In particular, FFO interest
coverage weakening to less than 3x and an FFO-to-debt ratio of
below 11% on a sustained basis could be a downgrade trigger.