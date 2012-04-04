(The following was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, April 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed AIMS
2004-1 Trust, AIMS 2005-1 Trust and AIMS 2007-1. These
transactions are backed by pools of first-ranking Australian
residential mortgages originated by AIMS Home Loans Pty Limited
and Loancorp Pty Limited. The rating actions are as follows:
AIMS 2004-1 Trust:
AUD35.9m Class A3 (ISIN AU300AIM2035) affirmed at 'AAAsf';
Outlook Stable
AUD18m Class B (ISIN AU300AIM2043) affirmed at 'Bsf';
Outlook Stable
AIMS 2005-1 Trust:
AUD56.51m Class A (ISIN AU300AIM3017) affirmed at 'AAAsf';
Outlook Stable
AUD12.8m Class B (ISIN AU300AIM3025) affirmed at 'Bsf';
Outlook Stable
AIMS 2007-1 Trust:
AUD79.79m Class A (ISIN AU3FN0002663) affirmed at 'AAAsf';
Outlook Stable
AUD16.3m Class B (ISIN AU3FN0002671) affirmed at 'B'sf;
Outlook Stable
The rating actions reflect Fitch's view that credit
enhancement levels are able to support the notes' current
ratings. The credit quality and performance of the loans in the
respective collateral pools remain in line with the agency's
expectations.
All transactions are paying down sequentially, with
principal collections being allocated to repayment of the Class
A notes. The transactions have benefited from an increase in
credit enhancement due to amortisation and seasoning since
issuance.
"The underlying mortgage loans in these transactions have
performed in line with Fitch's expectations, with the 30+ day
arrears for January 2012 standing at 3.98%, 3.66% and 5.41% for
AIMS 2004-1 Trust, AIMS 2005-1 Trust and AIMS 2007-1
respectively. They remain above Fitch's 30+ Day Dinkum Index,"
said Kim Bui, Analyst in Fitch's Structured Finance team.
All loans contained in the collateral pools have lenders'
mortgage insurance (LMI) in place, with policies provided by QBE
Lenders' Mortgage Insurance Limited (Insurer Financial Strength
'AA-'/Stable), Genworth Financial Mortgage Insurance Pty Ltd and
MGIC Australia Pty Limited. Any losses not covered by LMI
policies to date have been covered by excess spread.