NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) March 26, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has assigned its 'BB+' issue rating and '3' recovery rating to Aircastle Ltd.'s $800 million senior unsecured notes due 2017 and 2020. The issues are Rule 144A transactions with registration rights. Consistent with our recovery methodology for issuers we rate in the 'BB' category, we have capped the recovery rating on this issue at '3', indicating meaningful (50%-70%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default. The commercial jet lessor will use note proceeds to repay outstanding debt under one of its secured term financings, with any remainder for general corporate purposes including the purchase of aircraft.

The ratings on Stamford, Conn.-based Aircastle reflect its position as a midsize provider of aircraft operating leases and the diversity of its fleet in terms of aircraft types and location of lessees. Limiting credit quality are the company's exposure to cyclical demand for aircraft, fluctuations in lease rates and aircraft values, weak credit quality of some airline customers, and a substantial percentage of encumbered assets.

We expect Aircastle's financial profile to remain relatively consistent through 2012, with improving lease rates and fleet additions resulting in higher earnings and cash flow. We believe incremental debt to finance fleet growth will offset this growth. We characterize Aircastle's business risk profile as "fair," its financial risk profile as "significant," and its liquidity as "adequate," according to our criteria.

The corporate credit rating outlook is stable. We do not consider an upgrade likely unless the company expands substantially, improving its competitive position and fleet diversity, while maintaining its financial profile. We could lower ratings if Aircastle's capital spending became aggressive, causing debt to capital to rise to the mid-70% area and FFO to total debt to decline to less than 10% for a sustained period.

