US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
(The following was released by the rating agency)
NEW DELHI, March 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has migrated India-based Alankit Healthcare Limited's (AHCL) 'Fitch BBB-(ind)' National Long-Term rating with a Stable Outlook to the non-monitored category. This rating will now appear as 'Fitch BBB-(ind)nm' on the agency's website. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.
The ratings have been migrated to the non-monitored category due to lack of adequate information, and Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of AHCL. The ratings will remain in the non-monitored category for a period of six months and be withdrawn at the end of that period. However, in the event the issuer starts furnishing information during this six-month period, the ratings could be reinstated and will be communicated through a Rating Action Commentary.
Fitch has also migrated AHCL's following bank loan ratings to the non-monitored category:
- INR6.75m fund-based working capital limits: migrated to 'Fitch BBB-(ind)nm'/'Fitch A3(ind)nm' from 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'/'Fitch A3(ind)'
- INR64m non fund-based working capital limits: migrated to 'Fitch BBB-(ind)nm'/'Fitch A3(ind)nm' from 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'/'Fitch A3(ind)'
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.