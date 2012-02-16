(The following was released by the rating agency)

SAN FRANCISCO (Standard & Poor's) Feb. 15, 2012--Standard & Poor's Rating Services removed from CreditWatch and affirmed its 'AAA' rating on various series of Alaska Housing Finance Corp.'s (AHFC) mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs). The bonds were issued under AHFC's existing MRB resolution, first established in 1996. The outlook is stable.

"The rating reflects our view of the extremely high asset-to-liability coverage in excess of our loss coverage requirements, very strong asset quality, and strong management and oversight of the program," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Karen Fitzgerald.

The loan portfolio consists of single-family mortgages originated throughout Alaska. Loans are secured by first mortgage liens on owner-occupied residences in the state.

