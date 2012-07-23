Fuss says Loomis Sayles Bond Fund has high exposure to short-term reserves

NEW YORK, June 7 Loomis Sayles Vice Chairman Dan Fuss said his popular Loomis Sayles Bond Fund, which has outperformed 92 percent of its peer category over the last 15 years, has amassed one of its highest exposures to short-term reserves, which include U.S. Treasuries and Canadian government bonds, as the rate-hiking cycle continues.