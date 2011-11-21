(The following was released by the rating agency)
OVERVIEW
-- ALE Finance Company Pty Ltd. - Series 1 is a commercial
mortgage backed securitization (CMBS) ultimately supported by
interests in 85 pubs currently operated by, and leased to,
Australian Leisure and Hospitality Group Pty Ltd (ALH).
-- Based on our review of the transaction, the underlying
collateral properties continue to perform strongly.
-- As a result, we have affirmed the 'AAA (sf)' rating on
the class AA notes.
SYDNEY (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 21, 2011--Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services today affirmed the rating on the class AA notes
issued by ALE Finance Company Pty Ltd. The rating affirmation
follows our review of the performance and management of the
transaction, and is based on information as at the most recent
reporting date of Sept. 30, 2011. The transaction is a
single-borrower loan, commercial mortgage-backed securitization
(CMBS) secured by a portfolio of 85 pubs leased and operated by
ALH. The class AA notes were issued in 2006, and some amendments
were made to the program in April 2011.
The rating affirmation reflects;
-- The level of overcollateralization of secured assets to
debt. Total secured assets include the under-lease value of the
pub portfolio and the full enterprise and going-concern business
value applicable to each pub by virtue of the rights of ALE
Direct and, hence, ALE Finance to sell each pub on a
going-concern basis in the event of a lease failure by ALH.
-- The terms of the triple-net leases between ALH and ALE
Direct, which is initial security for the loan between ALE
Finance and ALE Direct, and in turn supports the class AA Series
1 notes;
-- Available excess rental cash flow received by ALE Direct
to pay interest obligations of ALE Direct and ALE Finance under
the Series 1 notes, which can be trapped to the extent that ALH
experiences deterioration of operating performance but continues
to meet lease obligations;
-- Significant cash flow coverage (pub portfolio EBITDAR to
rent obligation, and pub portfolio EBITDAR to ALE Direct and ALE
Finance Co. Pty Ltd. - Series 1 (ALE Finance - Series 1) debt
service obligations;
-- The experience and quality of ALH as lessee/hotel
operator. ALH is the largest single operator of pubs in
Australia.
-- The highly regulated and monitored nature of the pub
sector, both in terms of liquor and gaming, including strict
compliance and monitoring regimes; and
-- The provision of liquidity facilities and cash reserves
to support timely interest payments during any stressed periods
or enforcement periods.
A copy of Standard & Poor's updated report for ALE Finance
Company Pty Ltd. Series 1 can be found on Global Credit Portal,
Standard & Poor's Web-based credit analysis system, at
www.globalcreditportal.com.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity
Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors,
Nov. 4, 2011
-- Principles of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011
-- Counterparty and Supporting Obligations Update,
published Jan 13, 2011
-- Counterparty and Supporting Obligations Methodology and
Assumptions, Dec. 6, 2010
-- Standard & Poor's Revises Criteria Methodology For
Servicer Risk Assessment, May 28, 2009
-- Minimum Tail Period for Australian and New Zealand CMBS
Transactions, July 8, 2008
-- Guide to Legal Issues in Rating Australian
Securitization, March 1, 2005