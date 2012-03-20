Overview
-- In connection with its acquisition of eScreen, U.S. life
science tools provider Alere is issuing an incremental $200
million senior secured term loan.
-- We are assigning a 'BB-' issue-level rating and '2'
recovery rating to the company's proposed incremental term loan.
-- We are affirming our 'B+' corporate credit rating on the
company, along with existing issue-level ratings, and revising
the outlook to negative.
-- The negative outlook reflects the risk of a downgrade if
Alere's credit metrics do not improve in 2012.
Rating Action
On March 20, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
assigned its 'BB-' issue-level rating and '2' recovery rating to
Waltham, Mass.-based Alere Inc.'s proposed incremental term
loan. We also affirmed the 'B+' corporate credit rating and
existing issue-level ratings. We revised the outlook to
negative.
The company intends to use the proceeds from the incremental
term loan and $75 million of cash from its balance sheet to
acquire eScreen Inc., a toxicology firm. We expect pro forma
adjusted debt leverage to increase to 5.9x from 5.8x.
Rationale
The ratings on Alere reflect the company's "highly
leveraged" financial risk profile (based on our criteria),
highlighted by persistent leverage above 5x. We characterize its
business risk profile as "weak," given its active acquisition
strategy and its position as a niche player in the life sciences
industry. As of Dec. 31, 2011, adjusted debt leverage was
6.5x--somewhat stretched for the rating. Our ratings expectation
is that adjusted debt leverage will decline to 5.4x by the end
of 2012, consistent with what we consider to be Alere's "highly
leveraged" financial risk profile. We expect recent acquisitions
to increase EBITDA by about 13% in 2012.
Alere's Professional Diagnostics segment (about 70% of
overall revenues) positions the company well in a health care
environment that stresses greater cost control via increased
monitoring, especially in the home. The segment provides a
variety of rapid diagnostic tests and equipment for medical
professionals for use in hospitals, doctors' offices, and the
point-of-care market, and experienced 6% organic
currency-adjusted revenue growth, excluding flu, in 2011. We
expect organic revenues for this segment to grow in the
upper-single-digit area in the next 12 to 24 months, in line
with growth in the point-of-care market.
In contrast, sales of the health management segment--Alere's
other major segment--continue to decline because of economic
headwinds resulting in pricing pressure, in addition to
in-sourcing by managed health care customers in its disease
management business. Sales for this segment declined 11% in
2011, although sales stabilized sequentially in the second half
of the year. We expect sales for this segment to be flat, as
continued competition for nondifferentiated services pressure
prices and an increase in in-sourcing activity by managed health
care providers offsets growth through acquisitions and
improvement in the U.S. economy.
Alere's adjusted EBITDA margin of about 25% is similar to
the margins of most of its peers in the sector. However, margins
contracted steadily from 27% over the past two years as new
products failed to ramp up sales, manufacturing challenges
hampered profitability, and the company experienced pricing
pressure in Europe. We expect the margins to improve again as
the health management segment stabilizes and the company gains
some operating leverage.
Historically, the company has been very acquisitive.
However, it has slowed down acquisition activity: In 2007, Alere
made acquisitions of $2 billion, compared with about $500
million in each of 2009 and 2010. In the past year, Alere made
acquisitions of $630 million. Although we expect the company to
continue to conduct acquisitions, we expect that they will be
smaller, as the company increases its efforts to stabilize
leverage and gradually shifts its focus toward internal growth.
Alere's adjusted debt leverage has steadily increased over
the past 18 months because of debt-financed acquisitions. We are
revising Alere's financial risk profile to highly leveraged from
"aggressive," because we expect the company's funds from
operations to debt to be in the low teens and adjusted debt
leverage to remain above 5x over the next year.
Liquidity
We characterize Alere's liquidity as "adequate." Pro forma
for this transaction, Alere's cash balance is $224 million, and
it has full availability of its $250 million revolving credit
facility expiring in 2016. Other factors supporting liquidity
include:
-- Our belief that sources of cash should exceed mandatory
uses of cash over the next 12 to 24 months by a greater than
1.2x ratio;
-- Expectations of positive free cash flows over the next
two years;
-- Sources greater than uses even with a 30% decline in
EBITDA; and
-- Our expectation that the company's bank loan covenant
cushion will be about 26%;
-- In our opinion, the company having no ability to absorb a
high-impact, low-probability event without the need for
refinancing. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery
analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report to be published
on RatingsDirect as soon as possible after this release.
Outlook
Our rating outlook on Alere is negative. Solid growth
prospects in the diagnostics markets, combined with a stable
health management segment, could generate modest improvements in
operating measures. Any setback in operations that causes a
decline in credit metrics, such that we expect leverage would
not approach 5x in 2013, would lead to a downgrade. Also, an
ongoing strategy of acquisitions such that Alere consistently
operates with adjusted debt leverage in the high-5x area, while
not deploying cash to repay its large debt burden, would lead to
a one-notch downgrade.
We could revise the outlook to stable if Alere's operating
performance improves and it slows down its pace of acquisitions
such that credit metrics improve and the company builds its
financial capacity to execute its acquisition strategy.