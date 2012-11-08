Overview
-- We view the credit quality of Mexico-based petrochemical
holding company Alpek as intertwined with that of its main
subsidiary, Grupo Petrotemex.
-- We are assigning our global scale 'BBB-' issuer credit
rating on Alpek and its proposed up to $600 million 10-year
senior unsecured notes due 2022.
-- We are raising our global scale rating on Petrotemex to
'BBB-' from 'BB+' and global scale rating to 'mxAA' from
'mxAA-'.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Alpek
will maintain its key financial ratios in line with its modest
financial risk profile.
Rating Action
On Nov. 8, 2012, Standard & Poor's Rating Services assigned
its 'BBB-' global scale rating on Alpek S.A.B. de C.V. and its
proposed issuance of up to $600 million 10-year unsecured notes.
At the same time, we raised our global scale rating on
Petrotemex to 'BBB-' from 'BB+' and global scale rating to
'mxAA' from 'mxAA-'.
The outlook on both ratings is stable.
Rationale
The 'BBB-' ratings on Alpek and its wholly-owned subsidiary,
Petrotemex, reflect our assessment of their "fair" business risk
profile and "intermediate" financial risk profile. Following
Alpek's April 2012 IPO, subsequent $279 million capital infusion
at Petrotemex to reduce debt, and Alpek's current plans to issue
up to $600 million long-term notes to repay Petrotemex's debt,
we think that the credit quality of both companies is highly
intertwined and are now following a consolidated approach for
the ratings. This is because we consider that Alpek drives the
Alfa group's petrochemical business division main financial
strategies and takes the key financial decisions on cash and
debt management.
As a result, we consider that Alpek and Petrotemex have the
same default risk. We expect Alpek to use the proceeds from its
proposed notes to prepay Petrotemex's syndicated loan for about
$545 million, which will improve its debt maturity to about
seven years from three. Alpek will use the proceeds in the form
of an intercompany loan. The notes will benefit from upstream
guarantees from Petrotemex's main operating subsidiaries. We
consider these factors to mitigate potential structural
subordination, and therefore, we are not notching down the
rating on the notes.
Prior to today's upgrade, the positive outlook on Petrotemex
reflected the potential for an upgrade following further
improvement of its main credit metrics on a stand-alone basis.
We are now focusing our analysis on Alpek's consolidated figures
(Petrotemex accounts for more than 70% of consolidated EBITDA)
and we expect credit metrics to benefit from the consolidation
of its other plastics and chemicals business segments aside from
Petrotemex. Therefore, we expect the group's main cash-flow
protection and leverage metrics to be comfortably aligned with
our expectations for its "intermediate" financial risk profile.
The ratings on Alpek and Petrotemex, reflect the group's lower
vertical integration, compared with its peers', its high
concentration in polyester production, its geographic
concentration in the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA)
region, the commodity-like nature of its product portfolio, and
its exposure to price volatility.
The offsetting factors include the company's significant
market share through its operating subsidiaries, with leading
positions in North America; the resilience of most of its end
markets (food and beverages); its long-term relationship with
customers and suppliers; and its strong liquidity and
comfortable debt maturity profile. We believe that the North
American polyester industry will grow modestly or in tandem with
the region's GDP--even with any capacity expansions presenting
profitable opportunities for the purified terephtalic acid (PTA)
sector, given the small number of producers and capacity
concentration. We also believe that the industry's high
consolidation levels and the antitrust regulations in the region
may constrain the companies that are seeking to expand through
acquisitions.
For the 12 months ended Sept. 30, 2012, Alpek's consolidated
debt to EBITDA were 1.4x, funds from operations (FFO) to debt of
61.4%, and EBITDA interest coverage of 5.9x, which compare well
with the 2011 levels. Under our base-case scenario, we estimate
that Alpek will post debt to EBITDA of at least 1.2x, FFO to
debt of 40%-50%, and EBITDA interest coverage of 7.0x-9.0x in
2012-2013. These assumptions primarily reflect the following:
-- Annual revenue growth of about 20% in 2012 due to the
consolidation of Eastman Chemical Co.'s and Wellman Inc.'s
operations, coupled with increased prices and volumes,
particularly in the polyester chain;
-- Prepayment of the $545 million syndicated loan, the
issuance of up to $600 million 10 year unsecured notes due 2022
with bullet payment, and no additional debt;
-- No additional significant acquisitions;
-- Capital expenditures of about $166 million in 2012 and
$145 million in 2013 mainly for energy cogeneration plants,
which will start operating in 2014, and PET plants expansion
projects;
-- Annual dividend payment of about $100 million; and
-- No changes in the PTA "cost plus" formula. Liquidity We
view Alpek's liquidity as "strong," reflecting our expectation
that consolidated cash flow generation and liquidity sources
will be sufficient to cover debt service, expected capital
expenditures, and dividends. In our view, the company's debt
maturity schedule is comfortable thanks to the refinancing of
existing debt with the proposed unsecured notes which will
extend the maturity of total debt after 2014. Our liquidity
assessment incorporates several assumptions and observations.
-- Consolidated sources of liquidity will exceed uses by at
least 1.5x during the next two years and liquidity sources will
exceed uses even if consolidated EBITDA declines by 30%;
-- The company's generally prudent risk management arises
from its financial policy of maintaining a net debt to EBITDA of
less than 2.5x, funding of capital expenditures through internal
cash flow generation, and flexible dividend policy subject to
growth plans;
-- Consolidated liquidity sources of about $462 million in
unrestricted cash and equivalents as of Sept. 30, 2012, and
about $276 million in available committed credit lines. The
approximately three-year weighted average life of these
liquidity sources is sufficiently long, in our view. This
compares favorably with the company's consolidated, pro forma
after the notes issuance, short-term maturities of about $19
million, $35 million, and $183 million in 2012, 2013, and 2014,
respectively;
-- Well-established and solid relationships with banks, and
its generally satisfactory standing in the credit markets (based
on its successful placement of debt issues in international
market, as well as its recent syndicated loan amendment and
successful IPO in the Mexican Stock Exchange);
-- Dividends payments of about $100 million per year, in
line with historical levels;
-- Capital expenditures of about $166 million in 2012 and
$145 million in 2013; and
-- Comfortable headroom under its financial covenants and no
debt at the holding company level.
Outlook
The stable outlook incorporates our expectation that Alpek
will maintain its key credit ratios in line with its
intermediate financial risk profile, including debt to EBITDA of
less than 1.5x and FFO to debt of more than 40% in 2012 and 2013
following the reduction of debt and strengthening of its capital
structure and liquidity; moderate financial policies; strong
competitive position in the NAFTA region; and ability to
successfully consolidate acquired companies into its operations.
We believe that the these factors will at least partially offset
volatile oil and raw materials prices and weaker economic
conditions over the next two years. Rating upside is constrained
by the company's business risk profile, particularly by the
inherent volatility in raw materials prices and limited product
and geographic diversity. Our base-case scenario excludes
additional debt-funded acquisitions; however, we don't rule them
out.
We could lower the rating if additional leverage and/or
deterioration of operational performance deteriorate key credit
metrics, such as debt to EBITDA above 2.5x and FFO to debt below
40%.
Ratings List
New Rating
Alpek S.A.B. de C.V.
Corporate Credit Rating BBB-/Stable/--
Senior Unsecured BBB
Rating Raised
Petrotemex To From
Corporate Credit Rating
Global Ratings Scale BBB-/Stable/-- BB+/Positive/--
National Scale Ratings mxAA/Stable mxAA-/Positive
Senior Unsecured BBB- BB+