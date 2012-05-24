NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) May 23, 2012--Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services said today that the ratings and outlook on
Richmond, Va.-based Altria Group Inc. (BBB/Stable/A-2) are not
immediately affected by the company's announcement that it has
reached an agreement with the IRS regarding previous tax
benefits that Philip Morris Capital Corp. (PMCC) had taken
related to lease-in lease-out (LILO) and sale-in lease-out
(SILO) leveraged lease transactions. Under the settlement,
Altria expects to pay about $500 million in federal and state
income taxes (including estimated interest), of which the
company estimates $450 million related to federal taxes will be
paid by June 30, 2012. We expect the company to primarily use
cash on hand and free cash flow generation to fund its
settlement payments. As a result of the settlement, the IRS
agreed not to assess additional taxes or penalties against
Altria.
We believe that Altria's liquidity will remain strong. We
expect the company will continue to manage planned share
repurchases and its overall financial policy so as to fund these
settlement payments primarily through existing cash on hand and
cash flow generation. We expect the company will maintain lease-
and pension-adjusted total debt to EBITDA in the low-2x area
throughout 2012, and that the company will continue to generate
significant free operating cash flow, which we estimate will be
close to the $3.5 billion area in 2012.