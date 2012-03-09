(The following was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, March 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that
Australia-based Amcor Limited's acquisition of Aperio group
(Aperio) will have no impact on the former's 'BBB' rating
(Stable Outlook). This reflects the agency's expectation that
the increase in leverage associated with the acquisition will be
manageable within Amcor's rating and that Aperio will contribute
positively to Amcor's flexible packaging operations in Asia.
Amcor announced yesterday that it had reached an agreement
to acquire Aperio for AUD238m. The transaction is subject to
regulatory approval. Aperio is a flexible packaging business
that caters to Asia Pacific.
Fitch estimates that a 100% debt-funded acquisition with
near break-even earnings from Aperio as well as AUD25m in cash
costs to achieve synergies will result in Amcor's peak
forward-looking adjusted debt to EBITDAR remaining at below
2.5x, which is below the current negative rating guideline of
3x.
"Amcor's track record in the integration of flexible
packaging businesses is strong - the first half 2012 results are
a case in point," said Johann Kenny, Director in Fitch's
Corporate rating team. This acquisition provides a complimentary
Asian-centric business that will augment the successfully
integrated Alcan Packaging business."
Aperio will marginally improve Amcor's quality of revenues
by increasing the share of more stable income streams from the
flexible packaging business by 2% to 52%. The transaction will
also improve the geographical diversification of flexible
packaging business revenues by increasing the contribution of
emerging markets to 16% from 14%.