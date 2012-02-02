MEXICO CITY (Standard & Poor's) Feb. 1, 2012--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its 'A-'
issue-level rating to senior unsecured notes due 2015 equivalent
to Chinese yuan (CNY) 1 billion of Mexican telecommunications
company America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX; A-/Stable/--).
The notes will not be guaranteed by the company's Mexican
wireless subsidiary, Radiomovil Dipsa S.A. de C.V. AMX plans to
use the proceeds for general corporate purposes.
Our ratings on AMX reflect our view of its "strong"
business risk profile (as defined by our criteria), which
reflects the company's leading position in the Latin American
telecom industry, its solid profitability, and our expectation
that it will maintain robust cash flow generation despite
intense competition in some of its markets.
These factors are partially offset by a cash flow
generation that is somewhat concentrated in Mexico, more
stringent regulation in this market, and the continuing threat
to AMX's wireline business from wireless substitution and cable.
We expect that AMX will maintain its "modest" financial
risk profile despite the cash on hand that the company used to
acquire shares of Telefonos de Mexico S.A.B. de C.V. (Telmex;
A-/Stable/--). The company's exceptional liquidity provides
sufficient flexibility, in our view.
AMX's financial performance remains robust. For the 12
months ended Sept. 30, 2011, the company posted EBITDA interest
coverage and total debt to EBITDA of 11.8x and 1.7x,
respectively, adjusted for operating leases and unfunded pension
liabilities.
"Several elements mitigate the structural subordination of
the notes, in our view," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst
Marcela Duenas. "Given the company's extensive geographic
diversity, we consider it unlikely that AMX will default
simultaneously in all of the countries in which it operates."
Furthermore, AMX's strong asset base, concentration of debt
in a small number of subsidiaries, and maturation of the
majority of guaranteed debt over a period of six years lead us
to believe that guaranteed and unguaranteed creditors would
obtain essentially the same average recovery in the event of a
default. We expect that AMX's future debt issuances will be
unguaranteed.
