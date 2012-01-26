Jan 26 Amherst College

* Moody's Investors Service has confirmed Amherst College's Aaa and Aaa/VMIG 1 ratings and removed the ratings from watchlist for possible downgrade. The outlook is negative reflecting expected tightening of daily liquidity in coming months as well as anticipated borrowing to pay a portion of the costs of a science center. The College has approximately $315 million of rated debt outstanding.