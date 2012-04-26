(The following was released by the rating agency) Overview

-- We have revised the outlook on Angas Securities Ltd. (Angas) to negative from stable.

-- The negative ratings outlook reflects our view that Angas' capital position has weakened as a result of a buyback of ordinary share capital in 2011. Also, in our view, the new debt securities issued by the company have been assessed as having minimal capital credit. The negative outlook also reflects potential downward pressure on the rating due to some ongoing challenges that Angas has experienced with resolving its sizeable portfolio of nonperforming assets, which includes some large exposures when assessed against the company's modest capital base.

-- The 'B+/B' issuer credit ratings on Angas have been affirmed.

Rating Action

On April 26, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised the outlook on Angas Securities Ltd. (Angas) to negative from stable. The issuer credit ratings are affirmed at 'B+/B'.

Rationale

The outlook revision reflects the deterioration in Angas' recent asset-quality experience, and some ongoing challenges that Angas has experienced with resolving its sizeable portfolio of nonperforming assets. The latter has taken longer to resolve than previously expected, and includes some large exposures when assessed against the company's modest capital base.

These factors, combined with our view that Angas' capital position has weakened as a result of a buyback of ordinary share capital in 2011, and our assessment of the new debt securities issued by the company as having minimal capital credit, heightens the sensitivity of potential new loan loss provisioning that may be required as the company works towards reducing its nonperforming loan levels back to a level supportive of the current rating.

The 'B+' issuer credit rating on Angas reflects the company's profile as a small, niche commercial-property financier, with total assets of A$256 million and adjusted total equity of A$7.5 million at Dec. 31, 2011. In our view, a key weakness in Angas' credit profile includes its focus on a high-risk lending segment, and its materially concentrated loan portfolio, particularly when assessed against its modestly sized capital base.

However, the fact that Angas is an exclusive first-mortgage lender, with loans extended on a manageable loan-to-value ratio (LVR), partly mitigates the weaknesses. Further, the rating recognizes the company's niche market position and its track record of a supportive and loyal debenture funding base. However, any deterioration in Angas' sound debenture re-investment rate, which weakened slightly in calendar 2011, could put downward pressure on the rating.

The concentrated commercial-property portfolio leads to Angas' asset quality being particularly sensitive to any softening in the market, which saw arrears increase considerably in the six months to Dec. 31, 2011. The high-risk, cyclical nature of the commercial-property sector, and the small size of the company (which results in single-name and geographic loan-portfolio concentration) exacerbate this sensitivity. The six months to Dec. 31, 2011, saw Angas experience an A$4.1 million loss on its loan portfolio--about 40% of its capital base--although the company still showed overall profit. The write-off is the first since Standard & Poor's assigned the rating. Furthermore, there was a significant increase in nonperforming assets, which rose to A$38.3 million at Dec. 31, 2011, from A$21.0 million at June 30, 2011. Although a significant amount of the increase in nonperforming assets is due to one loan valued at A$13.2 million, this demonstrates the risk in Angas' concentrated loan portfolio. Although new loan loss provisions have remained low, underpinned by the relatively low average LVR of Angas' lending portfolio and its first-mortgage lending focus, the rating could come under pressure should there be a further weakening in the credit quality of Angas' loan portfolio as reflected in its write-offs, nonperforming assets, or provisioning, particularly in relation to some of its large loans.

Operating performance improved in the second half of fiscal 2011 with cash earnings rebounding to A$1.5 million from an A$306,000 loss in the first half of the year. However, the six months to Dec. 31, 2011, saw Angas experience another A$1.5 million cash earnings loss driven by the volatility in its interest receipts over the half. Angas expects to collect its outstanding interest receipts by the end of fiscal 2012 and return to a positive cash earnings position supported by fewer problem loans.

Significantly constraining the rating is Angas' very small capital base, compared with domestic and international financial services companies. Although Angas raised A$5 million through its Redeemable Preference Shares Series 2 (RPS2) issue in late 2011, its absolute adjusted total equity number of A$7.5 million is lower than six months earlier, and remains small relative to domestic and international peers. Standard & Poor's views RPS2 as having minimal equity content under its Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology and Assumptions criteria due to its regulatory position and residual life which is less than 10 years with an expiry date of Jan. 31, 2021. The marginal size of Angas' overall capital base provides limited protection for debenture holders and other stakeholders against material adverse events. Furthermore, we consider the capital ratios relative to Angas' risk profile to be weak.

We consider Angas' funding profile to be concentrated. Angas sources the vast majority of its funds via the retail debenture market, with a small portion also sourced from its initial Redeemable Preference Shares Series 1 (RPS1) issue in May 2011. However, many debenture holders are also investors in Angas' redeemable preference shares. Although Angas' debenture investors' support continues to be very strong, it has decreased marginally in calendar 2011, with the percentage value of debentures reinvested fluctuating between 71% and 94%. Angas is able to offer competitive interest rates, thus attracting investors looking for high yields.

Liquidity

The short-term rating on Angas is 'B'. The company's acceptable levels of cash and cash equivalents moderate liquidity risk to an extent. On Dec. 31, 2011, Angas held cash and liquid instruments of A$18.9 million, which represented 7.7% of its borrowings. The trust deed requires Angas to maintain a minimum liquidity reserve of 5% in cash, and the company has an additional buffer of A$5 million, set by the board and subject to variations. In our opinion, this minimal buffer affords limited tolerance for further credit-quality deterioration or reduced debenture support, particularly given Angas' sensitivity to unexpected delays in the repayments of large maturing loans. Maintaining sufficient cash resources is critical for the current rating, given the company's material reliance on debenture issuance.

Outlook

The emergence of a further weakening in the credit quality of Angas' loan portfolio as reflected in its write-offs, nonperforming assets, or provisioning, particularly in relation to some of its large loans, could also bring into question our overall view of the credit risk profile of the company's loan portfolio and contribute to a rating downgrade.

A key rating sensitivity remains liquidity risk stemming from unexpected delays in the repayment of maturing loans--an inherent feature of its business environment. Although Angas has some capacity and financial flexibility to respond to liquidity pressures through its balance-sheet cash holdings and new-lending adjustments, a spike in arrears coupled with a weakening of Angas' debenture reinvestment experience could cause higher-than-expected liquidity pressure.

The rating could stabilize at the current level if Angas were to successfully reduce its nonperforming loans without requiring any new material loan loss provisioning, and if the company were to return to a consistent cash earnings profit contributing to an improvement in its capital position while maintaining its debenture reinvestment rate