(The following was released by the rating agency)

MUMBAI/SINGAPORE, February 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has migrated India-based Ankur Drugs & Pharma Ltd's (ADPL) 'Fitch D(ind)' National Long-Term rating to the non-monitored category. This rating will now appear as 'Fitch D(ind)nm' on the agency's website. A list of additional rating actions is provided below.

The ratings have been migrated to the non-monitored category due to lack of adequate information, and Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of ADPL. The ratings will remain in the non-monitored category for a period of six months and be withdrawn at the end of that period. However, in the event the issuer starts furnishing information during this six-month period, the ratings could be re-instated and will be communicated through a "rating action commentary".

Fitch has also classified ADPL's following bank loan ratings as "non-monitored":

- INR2,500m long term loans: migrated to 'Fitch D(ind)nm' from 'Fitch D(ind)'

- INR3,250m fund-based limits: migrated to 'Fitch D(ind)nm' from 'Fitch D(ind)'

- INR550m non-fund based limits: migrated to 'Fitch D(ind)nm' from 'Fitch D(ind)'