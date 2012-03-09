(The following was released by the rating agency)

SYDNEY, March 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned ANZ National Bank Limited's (ANZNBL, 'AA-'/Stable/'F1+') Series 2011-1 tranche 2 EUR250m mortgage covered bonds a 'AAA' rating. The hard bullet bonds due in October 2016 are a tap issue of Series 2011-1 issued in October 2011.

The mortgage covered bonds are issued by ANZ National (Int'l) Limited, an ANZNBL-guaranteed issuance vehicle used for international funding by ANZNBL, acting through its London branch. ANZNBL is a wholly owned subsidiary of Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Limited ('AA-'/Stable/'F1+'). The issue is guaranteed by ANZNZ Covered Bond Trust Limited. Covered bonds issued under ANZNBL's EUR5bn covered bond programme are backed primarily by a cover pool of New Zealand residential mortgage loans.

The ratings are based on ANZNBL's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'AA-' and a Discontinuity Factor (D-Factor) of 30.3%, the combination of which enables the covered bonds to reach a 'AA+' rating on a probability of default basis and a rating of 'AAA' after factoring in a rating uplift from cover pool recoveries which have been modelled in a 'AAA' rating scenario. The asset percentage (AP) for this programme is 80.9% (equivalent to a 23.6% overcollateralisation or OC) or less, below the 90% limit permitted by the transaction documents and at the same level as the maximum AP supporting a 'AAA' rating, in Fitch's view. Supporting AP for a given rating will be affected by, among others, the current profile of cover assets versus the covered bonds, even in the absence of further issuance. It cannot be assumed that a given AP supporting the rating will remain stable over time.

Fitch's D-Factors measure the likelihood of interruption of payments on the covered bonds at the time of a default by their issuer, on a scale between 0% and 100%, with 0% reflecting a perfect continuity and 100% equivalent to a simultaneous default of the issuer and its covered bonds. The D-Factor assigned to ANZNBL's covered bonds reflects the strength of the asset segregation through a bankruptcy remote special purpose vehicle (SPV), which acts as guarantor of the covered bonds, and the mitigant to liquidity gap risk in the form of a pre-maturity test, triggering the cash collateralisation of payments due over the next 12 months upon a downgrade of the issuer below 'F1+', or for future soft bullet issues, a 12 month maturity extension. It also reflects Fitch's expectations of the ability of the cover assets to be transitioned to an alternative manager; and the lack of a covered bond regulatory regime in New Zealand. All else being equal, the rating of ANZ's residential mortgage covered bonds could still be maintained at 'AAA' if the issuer is rated at least 'A'.

As of 17 February January 2012, the cover pool consisted of 27,497 loans secured by first- ranking mortgages of New Zealand residential properties with a total outstanding balance of NZD3,851m. The portfolio is wholly composed of full documentation loans which have a weighted average current loan-to-value ratio of 55.24%, and a weighted average seasoning of 27.9 months. Fixed-rate loans comprise 41.9% of the cover pool.

In a 'AAA' scenario, Fitch has calculated a weighted average frequency of foreclosure for the cover assets of 12.7%, and a weighted average loss severity of 64.1%. The cover pool is geographically distributed around New Zealand's population centres, with the largest concentrations being in Auckland (42%), Canterbury (centred on Christchurch, 9.8%), Waikato (9.7%) and Wellington (15.2%). The agency's mortgage default analysis is based on the Australian mortgage default model criteria updated with a New Zealand-specific default probability, market value declines, and other risk adjustments that relate to the New Zealand mortgage market.

Fitch has formed assumptions about the default probability and losses of the cover pools under a 'AAA' stress scenario, and tested maturity mismatches between the cover pools and possible covered bond issuance in a wind-down scenario under the management of a third party.