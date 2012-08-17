(The following was released by the rating agency)
MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Aug. 17, 2012- Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services said today that its 'AA-/A-1+' issuer
credit ratings on Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd.
(ANZ) are unchanged following ANZ's 2012 Quarter 3 Trading
Update. Our outlook on ANZ is stable.
Standard & Poor's believes that ANZ's performance for its
fiscal year to June 30, 2012, was in-line with rating
expectations considering ANZ's strong 'AA-' credit profile, by
domestic and international standards. We continue to view ANZ's
credit rating as being supported by the bank's "strong" business
position; "adequate" risk position and capitalization and
earnings; "average" funding; and high systemic importance to the
Australian banking sector.
Our outlook for ANZ is stable. Our most likely forward
scenario is that ANZ will generate reasonably stable, repeatable
revenues in the short-to-medium term. We expect that asset
quality, profitability, and capitalization metrics leading into
full-year results at Sept. 30 2012 and into fiscal 2013 will
continue broadly in line with current trends. Our expectation is
that funding and liquidity risks will most likely remain
satisfactorily-managed despite a confluence of international
factors that could impact negatively on the bank's credit
standing, including those associated with euro-zone stresses. We
will continue to monitor international developments that
potentially could hurt the credit profile of ANZ and other
Australian major banks.
We note that ANZ's Asian strategy is being executed in a
manner that is consistent with rating expectations at the 'AA-'
level. We further note that slightly lower revenues from the
bank's wealth division for the financial year to date is
unsurprising given difficult market conditions, and currently
does not concern us in the context of the bank's overall strong
performance.