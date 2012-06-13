(The following was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, June 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Australia
& New Zealand Banking Group's (ANZ, 'AA-'/Stable/'F1+') HKD400m
Series 2012-7 residential mortgage covered bonds 'AAA' ratings.
The hard bullet bonds are due in June 2015 and are
guaranteed by Perpetual Corporate Trust Limited as trustee of
the ANZ Residential Covered Bond Trust.
Under this programme, ANZ can periodically issue covered
bonds up to USD20bn secured on a dynamic pool of first-ranking
Australian residential mortgage loans.
The ratings are based on ANZ's 'AA-' Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating and a Discontinuity Factor (D-Factor) of 30.1%,
the combination of which enables the covered bonds to reach a
'AA+' rating on a probability of default basis, and a rating of
'AAA' after factoring in a rating uplift from cover pool
recoveries which have been modelled in a 'AAA' rating scenario.
The programme's contractual asset percentage (AP) of 82.7%
(equivalent to 20.9% over collateralisation) is equal to the AP
supporting the 'AAA' ratings.
The level of AP supporting the ratings will be affected by,
among other things, the profile of the cover assets relative to
outstanding covered bonds, which can change over time, even in
the absence of new issuance, and it cannot be assumed that it
will remain stable over time.
The D-Factor of 30.1% reflects: the strength of the asset
segregation through a bankruptcy remote SPV, which will act as
guarantor of the covered bonds; the mitigant to liquidity gap
risk in the form of a pre-maturity test, triggering the cash
collateralisation of payments due over the next 12 months upon a
downgrade of the issuer below 'F1+', or for future soft bullet
issues, a 12-month maturity extension; and a cash reserve
covering three months of payments due on the covered bonds. The
D-Factor also reflects the provision for the guarantor to take
decisions after issuer default, aided by the adequate quality of
the issuer's IT systems; and the oversight of the issuer under
covered bond legislation recently enacted in Australia.
All else being equal, the rating of ANZ's residential
mortgage covered bonds could still be maintained at 'AAA' were
the issuer rated at least 'A'. As of 30 April 2012, the cover
pool consisted of 27,635 loans secured by first ranking
mortgages of Australian residential properties with a total
outstanding balance of AUD7.727bn.
The portfolio is wholly made up of full documentation loans
which have a weighted average current loan-to-value ratio of
64.0%, and a weighted average seasoning of 15.5 months.
Floating-rate loans represent 95.9% of the cover pool. In a
'AAA' scenario, Fitch has calculated a weighted average
frequency of foreclosure for the cover assets of 9.6%, and a
weighted average recovery rate of 55.4%.
The cover pool is geographically distributed across
Australia's states, with the largest concentrations being in New
South Wales / Australian Capital Territory (27.8%), Victoria
(34.8%), and Queensland (14.5%). The agency's mortgage default
analysis is based on its Australian residential mortgage
criteria. Fitch has formed assumptions about the default
probability and losses of the cover pools under a 'AAA' stress
scenario, and tested maturity mismatches between the cover pools
and possible covered bond issuances in a wind-down scenario
under the management of a third party.