Overview
-- We are assigning our 'AA-/A-1+' issuer credit ratings to
ANZ Capital No. 1 Pty Ltd. The outlook is stable.
-- Our ratings on ANZ Capital No. 1 Pty Ltd. reflect the
unconditional and irrevocable guarantee provided by the
company's guarantor and parent entity, Australia and New Zealand
Banking Group Ltd. (ANZ).
-- The stable outlook reflects the outlook assigned to the
parent entity, ANZ.
Rating Action
On April 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
assigned its 'AA-/A-1+' issuer credit ratings to ANZ Capital No.
1 Pty Ltd. The outlook is stable. Rationale Our ratings on ANZ
Capital No. 1 Pty Ltd. reflect the unconditional and irrevocable
guarantee provided by the company's guarantor and parent entity,
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. (ANZ).
ANZ Capital No. 1 Pty Ltd. is a fully-owned subsidiary of
ANZ that was recently established for the explicit purpose,
under its Constitution, of purchasing all of ANZ's GBP450
million of hybrid securities.
Standard & Poor's ratings on ANZ reflect the anchor
stand-alone credit profile (SACP) for a bank operating mainly in
Australia; plus the bank's "strong" business position, its
"adequate" capital and earnings, risk position, and liquidity;
"average" funding; and potential government support in the
unlikely event it were required.
Outlook
The stable outlook on ANZ Capital No. 1 Pty Ltd's rating
reflects the outlook on ANZ's ratings. The stable outlook on ANZ
reflects our view that the ANZ ratings are likely to remain
unchanged over the next one-to-two years. To maintain the stable
outlook, we expect that ANZ's Asian regional strategy will be
well managed and not detract from the bank's strong credit
standing. Furthermore, we expect that: the risk-adjusted capital
ratios will remain consistent with our view that they are
"adequate"; the risk position will not deteriorate materially or
unexpectedly; and that recent funding improvements, including
the steady transition to improved deposit levels and
longer-tenor wholesale funding, can be sustained.