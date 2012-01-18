(The following was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, January 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Australia & New Zealand Banking Group's (ANZ,
'AA-'/Positive/'F1+') EUR1bn Series 2 10.5-year mortgage covered
bonds a 'AAA' rating. The hard bullet bonds are due in July
2022. The bonds are guaranteed by Perpetual Corporate Trust
Limited as trustee of the ANZ Residential Covered Bond Trust.
Under this programme ANZ can periodically issue covered bonds up
to USD20bn secured on a dynamic pool of first-ranking Australian
residential mortgage loans.
The rating is based on ANZ's 'AA-' Long-Term IDR and a
Discontinuity Factor (D-Factor) of 30.1%, the combination of
which enables the covered bonds to reach an 'AA+' rating on a
probability of default basis and a rating of 'AAA' after
factoring in a rating uplift from cover pool recoveries which
have been modelled in a 'AAA' rating scenario. The programme's
contractual asset percentage (AP) of 83.6%, which is equivalent
to the minimum overcollateralisation of 19.6% OC, is equal to
the AP supporting the 'AAA' rating. The level of AP supporting
the rating will be affected, among other things, by the profile
of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered bonds, which
can change over time, even in the absence of new issuances, and
it cannot be assumed that it will remain stable over time.
The D-Factor of 30.1% reflects the strength of the asset
segregation through a bankruptcy remote SPV, which will act as
guarantor of the covered bonds. It also reflects the mitigant to
liquidity gap risk in the form of a pre-maturity test,
triggering the cash collateralisation of payments due over the
next 12 months upon a downgrade of the issuer below 'F1+', or
for future soft bullet issues, a 12-month maturity extension and
a cash reserve covering three months of payments due on the
covered bonds. In addition, it takes into account the provision
for the guarantor to take decisions after issuer default, aided
by the adequate quality of the issuer's IT systems and the
oversight of the issuer under covered bond legislation recently
enacted in Australia. All else being equal, the rating of ANZ's
residential mortgage covered bonds could still be maintained at
'AAA' if the issuer is rated at least 'A'.
As of 31 October 2011, the cover pool consisted of 11,835
loans secured by first ranking mortgages of Australian
residential properties with a total outstanding balance of
AUD3.5bn. The portfolio is wholly made up of full documentation
loans which have a weighted average current loan-to-value ratio
of 67.4%, and a weighted average seasoning of 1.3 years.
Floating-rate loans represent 100% of the cover pool. In a 'AAA'
scenario, Fitch has calculated a weighted average frequency of
foreclosure for the cover assets of 10.4%, and a weighted
average recovery rate of 52.8%. The cover pool is geographically
distributed across Australia's states, with the largest
concentrations being in New South Wales (25.8%), Victoria
(34.6%), and Queensland (12.3%). The agency's mortgage default
analysis is based on its Australian residential mortgage
criteria.
Fitch has formed assumptions about the default probability
and losses of the cover pools under a 'AAA' stress scenario, and
tested maturity mismatches between the cover pools and possible
covered bond issuances in a wind-down scenario under the
management of a third party.