(The following was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, December 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned ANZ
National Bank Limited's (ANZ National) registered certificate of
deposits (RCD) programme a Short-Term rating of 'F1+'.
ANZ National has been issuing certificates of deposits under
this RCD programme since 1997. Notes are issued with a maximum
maturity of 12 months. The programme's size is unlimited. As of
the financial year ended 30 September 2011, the outstanding
amount issued was NZD2.5bn, accounting for 2.2% of ANZ
National's total assets.
ANZ National is New Zealand's largest bank and is 100%-owned
by Australia & New Zealand Banking Group.