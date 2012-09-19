(The following was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, September 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned ANZ
National Bank Limited's (ANZNBL, 'AA-'/Stable/'F1+') EUR750m
Series 2012-3 mortgage covered bonds 'AAA' ratings. The Outlook
is Stable.
The rating is based on ANZNBL's Long-term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) of 'AA-', a Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 2 (high)
and an asset percentage (AP) of 80.6%, which is below Fitch's
breakeven AP of 83.9%.
In terms of sensitivity of the covered bonds' rating, the
'AAA' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the
following occurred: (i) the issuer's Long-Term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) was downgraded by two or more notches; (ii) the
D-Cap fell by more than one category; (iii) the AP level Fitch
takes into account in its analysis goes above the breakeven
point of 83.9%.
ANZ National Bank Limited
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating: 'AA-', Outlook Stable
Mortgage covered bond rating: 'AAA', Outlook Stable
D-Cap: 2 (high)
Asset segregation: very low
Liquidity gap and systemic risk: high
Cover pool-specific alternative management: moderate
Systemic alternative management: moderate
Privileged derivatives: moderate
The driver of the D-Cap is the high risk assessment for
liquidity gap and systemic risk. This is principally driven by
programme documentation which provides, in certain
circumstances, for a six-month period prior to a scheduled
covered bond maturity for cover pool asset sales, while Fitch
has assessed the time required to sell cover pool assets in New
Zealand as 12 months. The D-Cap of 2, when combined with
ANZNBL's IDR and potential recovery uplift, supports a 'AAA'
rating on the covered bonds.
As of 31 August 2012, the cover pool consisted of 34,851
loans secured by first ranking mortgages of New Zealand
residential properties with a total outstanding balance of
NZD4.91bn. The portfolio is wholly made up of full documentation
loans which have a weighted average current loan-to-value ratio
of 63.7%, and a weighted average seasoning of 28.7 months.
Floating-rate loans represent 54.6% of the cover pool.
In a 'AAA' scenario, Fitch has calculated a weighted average
frequency of foreclosure for the cover assets of 15.9%, and a
weighted average recovery rate of 45.8%. The cover pool is
geographically distributed around New Zealand's population
centres, with the largest concentrations being in Auckland
(41.9%), Canterbury (centred on Christchurch, 9.9%), Waikato
(9.8%) and Wellington (15.3%). The agency's mortgage default
analysis is based on the Australian mortgage default model
criteria updated with a New Zealand-specific default
probability, market value declines, and other risk adjustments
that relate to the New Zealand mortgage market.
The outstanding covered bonds, totalling NZD3.1bn, are
guaranteed by ANZNZ Covered Bond Trust Limited.
The Fitch breakeven AP in line with the covered bond rating
will be affected, among others, by the profile of the cover
assets relative to outstanding covered bonds, which can change
over time, even in the absence of new issuance. Therefore it
cannot be assumed to remain stable over time.