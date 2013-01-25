(The following was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, January 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
China Aoyuan Property Group Limited's (Aoyuan, 'B+'/Stable)
USD100m 13.875% notes due 2017 a final rating of 'B+'. The notes
are issued as a tap to the USD125m notes due 2017 issued in
November 2012, with the same terms and conditions.
The assignment of the final rating follows the receipt of
documents conforming to information already received and the
final rating is in line with the expected rating assigned on 21
January 2013.
Aoyuan's ratings are supported by its sufficient liquidity
and robust sales performance in 2012. The ratings remain
constrained by Aoyuan's limited geographical diversification and
small business scale.
What could trigger a rating action? Negative: Future
developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- A significant decrease in 2013 contracted sales from 2012
level of CNY5bn, or contracted sales/ total debt falling below
1x on a sustainable basis (H112: 1.07x of LTM contracted sales/
total debt)
- EBITDA margin in 2013 declining to 15% (H112: 24%)
- Net debt/ adjusted net inventory rising towards 40% on a
sustainable basis (H112: 10.3%)
- Deviation from the current fast churn-out and high cash
flow turnover business model
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to positive rating action include:
-Successful execution of expansion strategy for the next
two to three years, where business scale increases
substantially, such that contracted sales increase to over
CNY15bn per annum with improving profitability where EBITDA
margin increases to over 25% on a sustained basis.