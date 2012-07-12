(The following was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, July 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says APAC
structured finance upgrades outnumbered downgrades in Q212 for
the first time in two years. There were 24 upgrades, four
downgrades and 267 affirmations during the quarter.
The upgrades were predominantly driven by
stronger-than-expected asset performance and increased available
credit enhancement in Australia and India. The limited
downgrades in the quarter were mostly to distressed tranches of
Japanese CMBS tranches that defaulted following realised losses
on property workout activity.
Fitch notes that Indian ABS with International ratings were
affirmed with Stable Outlook despite the Negative Outlook for
the sovereign rating and that of financial institutions in the
country. The agency believes there are enough alternative
counterparties operating in India to ensure that its
counterparty criteria will continue to be met.
The upgraded tranches were five Australian non-conforming
RMBS and three auto loan ABS, 14 Indian auto loan ABS,
predominantly second-loss credit facilities and two Indian
equipment lease ABS. In all cases, the underlying loans have
performed stronger than Fitch's initial expectations and
available credit enhancement has increased.
Three of the four downgrades in the quarter were to Japanese
CMBS, where downgrades to 'Dsf' from 'Csf' or 'CCsf' followed
the completion of work-out activity and the realisation of
losses. One New Zealand non-conforming RMBS tranche was
downgraded to 'Csf' from 'CCCsf'.
The affirmation of 267 SF tranches across the APAC region
and all asset classes during the quarter reflects the continued
stable performance of assets in the region. The Outlook on most
ratings remains Stable.
In total, the following ratings were affirmed: 16
International ratings of Indian ABS tranches; 37 National
ratings of Indian tranches; 179 Australian and New Zealand
tranches; 27 Japanese tranches; four Korean tranches; one
Singaporean tranche; and three Thai tranches.