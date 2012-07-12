(The following was released by the rating agency)

HONG KONG, July 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says APAC structured finance upgrades outnumbered downgrades in Q212 for the first time in two years. There were 24 upgrades, four downgrades and 267 affirmations during the quarter.

The upgrades were predominantly driven by stronger-than-expected asset performance and increased available credit enhancement in Australia and India. The limited downgrades in the quarter were mostly to distressed tranches of Japanese CMBS tranches that defaulted following realised losses on property workout activity.

Fitch notes that Indian ABS with International ratings were affirmed with Stable Outlook despite the Negative Outlook for the sovereign rating and that of financial institutions in the country. The agency believes there are enough alternative counterparties operating in India to ensure that its counterparty criteria will continue to be met.

The upgraded tranches were five Australian non-conforming RMBS and three auto loan ABS, 14 Indian auto loan ABS, predominantly second-loss credit facilities and two Indian equipment lease ABS. In all cases, the underlying loans have performed stronger than Fitch's initial expectations and available credit enhancement has increased.

Three of the four downgrades in the quarter were to Japanese CMBS, where downgrades to 'Dsf' from 'Csf' or 'CCsf' followed the completion of work-out activity and the realisation of losses. One New Zealand non-conforming RMBS tranche was downgraded to 'Csf' from 'CCCsf'.

The affirmation of 267 SF tranches across the APAC region and all asset classes during the quarter reflects the continued stable performance of assets in the region. The Outlook on most ratings remains Stable.

In total, the following ratings were affirmed: 16 International ratings of Indian ABS tranches; 37 National ratings of Indian tranches; 179 Australian and New Zealand tranches; 27 Japanese tranches; four Korean tranches; one Singaporean tranche; and three Thai tranches.