(The following was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE, January 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings will host a
teleconference on Thursday, 2 February at 4pm Hong Kong and
Singapore time, to discuss the outlook for Asia-Pacific banks in
2012. The accompanying report -- 'Fitch: APAC Bank Rating
Outlook; Broadly Stable, Downside Risks Exist' -- is available
at www.fitchratings.com.
Senior analysts hosting the call include: Mark Young, head
of Fitch's Asia-Pacific financial institutions team; Jonathan
Cornish, head of North Asia banks; Ambreesh Srivastava, head of
South/Southeast Asia banks; John Miles, head of Australia/New
Zealand banks and Charlene Chu, head of China financial
institutions. It will start with a 30-minute briefing, followed
by a Q & A session of about 20 minutes.
Participants must register for the call in advance. Please
provide your name, designation, company and contact details.
For media participants, please contact Wai-Lun Wan at +852
2263 9935 / wailun.wan@fitchratings.com or Shivani Sundralingam
at +65 6796 7215 / shivani.sundralingam@fitchratings.com.
For investors and other market participants, please contact
Rachel Loh at + 65 6796 7209 / rachel.loh@fitchratings.com.
Teleconference dial-in instructions:
All participants are advised to dial in at least five
minutes before the starting time.
Confirmation Code: "Fitch Ratings''
For international non-toll free access, please + 65 3158
1295 or + 61 2 8113 1400
Toll Free Country access:
Australia 1800 554 798
Belgium* 0800 110 80
Canada 1800 332 0991
China 4001 935 569
France 0800 917 625
Germany* 0800 182 5453
Hong Kong 800 901 587
India 000 800 100 6486
Indonesia 00180 3061 31022
Italy* 800 870 984
Japan 0120 03 8800
Netherlands 0800 0227 213
New Zealand 0800 450 585
Philippines* 1800 1110 0767
Singapore 800 6163 105
South Korea 00798 613 60978
South Africa 0800 980 395
Sweden* 0207 970 75
Switzerland* 0800 567 893
Taiwan 00801 851 601
UK 0808 234 8407
USA 1866 839 8029
*Access restrictions may apply, please contact client
support at +61 2 9338 885; +852 2299 9022; +65 65384111; or +81
3 4560 9630 for further information.
An archived replay of the teleconference will be available
from the 'Events Calendar' on the Fitch website,
www.fitchratings.com, from 6 February.