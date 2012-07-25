(The following was released by the rating agency)
MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) July 25, 2012--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services said today that its rating on Australian
listed gas transmission entity APA Group's finance arm APT
Pipelines Ltd. (collectively APA; BBB/Stable) is not immediately
affected by APA's announcement that subject to satisfactory
completion of due diligence it may proceed with an increased
takeover offer for the approximate 80% of Hastings Diversified
Utilities Fund (HDUF) that it does not already own.
If APA were to proceed with a bid and be successful in
acquiring HDUF, the potential impact on the 'BBB' rating will be
driven by our assessment of the consolidated group's revised
business and financial risk profiles. Key factors will include
the new consolidated APA group's increased gas transmission
market share, level of volume risk, and cash flow stability.
Also important would be the impact on APA's current financial
risk profile given the funding structure of the bid, the size
and timing of any Moomba to Adelaide pipeline sale, and the
addition of about A$1.3 billion of gross debt from HDUF to APA's
consolidated adjusted debt.