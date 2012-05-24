(The following was released by the rating agency)

NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) May 23, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its ratings on the class A-1FL and A-1FX notes issued by Aphex Capital NSCR 2007-5 Ltd., a synthetic collateralized debt obligation (CDO) transaction backed by commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), to 'D (sf)' (see list).

The downgrades reflect interest shortfalls observed in the April 2012 report.