OVERVIEW
-- We raised our ratings on the class A-1, A-2, B, and C
notes from Apidos CDO I, a U.S. CLO transaction.
-- We affirmed our rating on the class D notes from the same
transaction.
-- The upgrades primarily reflect paydowns to the class A-1
notes since our last upgrade in March 2012.
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 28, 2012--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services today raised its ratings on the class
A-1, A-2, B, and C notes from Apidos CDO I, a U.S.
collateralized loan obligation (CLO) managed by Apidos Capital
Management LLC. At the same time, we affirmed our rating on the
class D notes (see list).
The upgrades reflect paydowns to the class A-1 notes since
March 2012. The affirmed ratings reflect our belief that the
credit support available is commensurate with the current rating
level.
Apidos CDO I Ltd. ended its reinvestment period on July 18,
2011. Since our last rating action, the class A-1 notes have
paid down more than $92 million and have a current outstanding
balance of $148.7 million, which is about 56% of their original
balance.
As a result of the paydowns, the overcollateralization (O/C)
ratios have improved significantly. The senior O/C ratio, the
class A-2 O/C, has improved 7.3% while the subordinate class D
O/C ratio has improved 1.3%.
We note that according to the Oct. 16, 2012, trustee report,
the transaction held $3.15 million defaulted assets, slightly
higher than the $2.21 million noted in the Feb. 21, 2012,
trustee report, which we used for our March actions.
We did not upgrade the class D notes at this point primarily
because the transaction is subject to potential market value
risks due to its exposure to long-dated securities. The
transaction currently has approximately $7.66 million in
underlying collateral that matures after the legal final
maturity of the transaction.
Standard & Poor's will continue to review whether, in its
view, the ratings assigned to the notes remain consistent with
the credit enhancement available to support them and take rating
actions as it deems necessary.
RATING ACTIONS
Apidos CDO I
Rating
Class To From
A-1 AAA (sf) AA+ (sf)/Watch Pos
A-2 AAA (sf) AA+ (sf)/Watch Pos
B AA- (sf) A (sf)/Watch Pos
C BBB+ (sf) BBB- (sf)/Watch Pos
D B+ (sf) B+ (sf)/Watch Pos