(The following was released by the rating agency)
MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Aug. 10, 2012--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services said today that its 'BBB/Stable' rating
on Australian listed gas transmission entity APA Group's finance
arm APT Pipelines Ltd. (collectively APA) is not immediately
affected by APA's announcement that it has increased its
takeover offer for about 80% of Hastings Diversified Utilities
Fund (HDUF) that it does not already own.
If APA were successful in acquiring HDUF, the potential
impact on the 'BBB' rating will be driven by our assessment of
the consolidated group's revised business and financial risk
profiles. Key factors will include the new consolidated APA
group's increased gas transmission market share, level of volume
risk, and cash flow stability. Also important would be the
impact on APA's current financial profile from the funding
structure of any successful bid, the size and timing of any
Moomba to Adelaide pipeline sale, and the addition of about
A$1.3 billion of gross debt from HDUF to APA's consolidated
adjusted debt.