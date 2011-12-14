(The following was released by the rating agency)

MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Dec. 14, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its BBB/Stable rating on Australian listed gas transmission entity APA Group's finance arm APT Pipelines Ltd. (collectively APA) is not immediately affected by APA's announced sale of 80% of its Queensland-based gas distribution business Allgas Gas Networks (Allgas), and its takeover offer for the 80% of Hastings Diversified Utilities Fund (HDUF) that it does not already own. In our view, absent an acquisition of HDUF, the Allgas sale provides additional flexibility for APA at the current rating and largely addresses our concerns about the lack of financial headroom in the rating.

If APA were to be successful in acquiring HDUF--all else being equal--the 'BBB' rating on APT is likely to be affirmed. In our view, the addition of the HDUF assets would improve APA's business risk profile by increasing its geographic footprint and would materially lift APA's share of the gas transmission market. Even so, we consider that the acquisition will involve an inherent degree of execution and integration risk which would weigh on APA's creditworthiness. Moreover, under the current bid structure, we expect that about A$1 billion would be added to APA's consolidated adjusted debt. Therefore, in the short term consolidated financial metrics for the expanded group would likely be at the lower end of our expectations, even after factoring in the improved business risk profile. We will continue to monitor the progress of the offer and, in particular, any potential increase to the cash component of the offer and how this would be funded.