(The following was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, August 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Arab
Bank Australia Limited's (ABAL) ratings, including its Long-Term
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-'. The Outlook is Stable. A
full list of rating actions can be found at the end of this
commentary.
ABAL's Long- and Short-Term IDRs and Support Rating reflect
the potential for support from its parent, Jordan-based Arab
Bank Plc ('A-'/Stable), were it required. The Stable Outlook on
ABAL's Long-Term IDR reflects the Outlook of its parent.
ABAL's weak funding profile, as well as its concentrated
loan portfolio and deteriorating asset quality are reflected in
its Viability Rating (VR) of 'bb+'. Some of these risks are
mitigated by the bank's good capital and liquidity position and
the bank's operating profitability remains modest, due in part
to its small franchise.
Arab Bank Plc maintains a conservative and liquid balance
sheet, and with ABAL accounting for just 3% of group assets at
31 December 2011, there is an extremely high probability of
support. Fitch does not expect a change in the parent's level of
support following the resignation of Arab Bank Plc's chairman in
August 2012. However, ABAL's Long- and Short-Term IDRs and
Support Rating remain sensitive to any reduction in either the
propensity or the ability of the parent to provide support.
ABAL's funding profile weakened during FY11 as customer
deposits declined, resulting in a loan/deposit ratio of 144%
(FYE10: 136%). Fitch notes that the customer deposit outflow was
offset by an increase in interbank deposits, which tend to be
short-term in nature and more susceptible to market sentiment.
On the flipside, ABAL's liquidity significantly improved, with
its securities/total asset ratio increasing to 25% at FYE11
(FY10: 18%). Fitch notes that ABAL successfully increased its
customer deposit balances in the first half of the financial
year ending 31 December 2012 (H112).
ABAL's asset quality continued to deteriorate as its
impaired loan ratio increased to 3.26% at FYE11 (FYE10: 2.08%),
while its impaired loan coverage ratio improved to 64%, up from
60% at FYE10. In H112 impaired loan ratio started to stabilise,
but past due loans continued to rise, mainly in the smaller
business loan portfolio, reflecting the tougher operating
environment for small businesses in Australia. Concentration in
the loan portfolio represents some risk, especially when
considering the modest pre-impairment operating profitability,
which provides a limited buffer to absorb losses.
The bank's capitalisation has improved following a capital
injection of AUD6.5m. In addition to a reduction in risk
weighted assets, this has helped ABAL strengthen its Fitch Core
Capital ratio to 12.2% at FYE12.
ABAL's VR factors in a high level of ordinary support from
its parent. Any weakening of this support is likely to result in
a downgrade. The VR could also be downgraded if asset quality
continued to deteriorate significantly, which would impact
ABAL's operating profitability and potential capital. This could
in turn affect investor sentiment leading to additional
weakening in the bank's funding position, therefore placing a
greater reliance on its parent.
In 2010, ABAL issued AUD200.0m of government-guaranteed
senior unsecured debt, of which AUD60.2m was outstanding in
mid-August 2012. Fitch has affirmed ABAL's government-guaranteed
bond at 'AAA', reflecting the guarantee provided by the
Commonwealth of Australia. The rating of this bond is therefore
linked to the Long-Term IDR of Australia. Any rating action on
Australia would be reflected on ABAL's government-guaranteed
bond.
The ratings of ABAL are listed below:
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable;
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1';
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb+';
Support Rating: affirmed at '1';
AUD200m government-guaranteed floating-rate notes affirmed
at 'AAA'.