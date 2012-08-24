(The following was released by the rating agency)

SYDNEY, August 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Arab Bank Australia Limited's (ABAL) ratings, including its Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-'. The Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating actions can be found at the end of this commentary.

ABAL's Long- and Short-Term IDRs and Support Rating reflect the potential for support from its parent, Jordan-based Arab Bank Plc ('A-'/Stable), were it required. The Stable Outlook on ABAL's Long-Term IDR reflects the Outlook of its parent.

ABAL's weak funding profile, as well as its concentrated loan portfolio and deteriorating asset quality are reflected in its Viability Rating (VR) of 'bb+'. Some of these risks are mitigated by the bank's good capital and liquidity position and the bank's operating profitability remains modest, due in part to its small franchise.

Arab Bank Plc maintains a conservative and liquid balance sheet, and with ABAL accounting for just 3% of group assets at 31 December 2011, there is an extremely high probability of support. Fitch does not expect a change in the parent's level of support following the resignation of Arab Bank Plc's chairman in August 2012. However, ABAL's Long- and Short-Term IDRs and Support Rating remain sensitive to any reduction in either the propensity or the ability of the parent to provide support.

ABAL's funding profile weakened during FY11 as customer deposits declined, resulting in a loan/deposit ratio of 144% (FYE10: 136%). Fitch notes that the customer deposit outflow was offset by an increase in interbank deposits, which tend to be short-term in nature and more susceptible to market sentiment. On the flipside, ABAL's liquidity significantly improved, with its securities/total asset ratio increasing to 25% at FYE11 (FY10: 18%). Fitch notes that ABAL successfully increased its customer deposit balances in the first half of the financial year ending 31 December 2012 (H112).

ABAL's asset quality continued to deteriorate as its impaired loan ratio increased to 3.26% at FYE11 (FYE10: 2.08%), while its impaired loan coverage ratio improved to 64%, up from 60% at FYE10. In H112 impaired loan ratio started to stabilise, but past due loans continued to rise, mainly in the smaller business loan portfolio, reflecting the tougher operating environment for small businesses in Australia. Concentration in the loan portfolio represents some risk, especially when considering the modest pre-impairment operating profitability, which provides a limited buffer to absorb losses.

The bank's capitalisation has improved following a capital injection of AUD6.5m. In addition to a reduction in risk weighted assets, this has helped ABAL strengthen its Fitch Core Capital ratio to 12.2% at FYE12.

ABAL's VR factors in a high level of ordinary support from its parent. Any weakening of this support is likely to result in a downgrade. The VR could also be downgraded if asset quality continued to deteriorate significantly, which would impact ABAL's operating profitability and potential capital. This could in turn affect investor sentiment leading to additional weakening in the bank's funding position, therefore placing a greater reliance on its parent.

In 2010, ABAL issued AUD200.0m of government-guaranteed senior unsecured debt, of which AUD60.2m was outstanding in mid-August 2012. Fitch has affirmed ABAL's government-guaranteed bond at 'AAA', reflecting the guarantee provided by the Commonwealth of Australia. The rating of this bond is therefore linked to the Long-Term IDR of Australia. Any rating action on Australia would be reflected on ABAL's government-guaranteed bond.

The ratings of ABAL are listed below:

Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable;

Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1';

Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb+';

Support Rating: affirmed at '1';

AUD200m government-guaranteed floating-rate notes affirmed at 'AAA'.