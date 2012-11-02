(The following was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- On Oct. 30, 2012, we lowered the unsolicited ratings and our transfer and convertibility assessment on Argentina to 'B-' from 'B'.

-- We are taking various negative rating actions on 16 Argentine entities.

-- The outlook on most corporate entities in Argentina is now negative, reflecting the potential of further deterioration in our assessment of the risk of doing business in Argentina.

Rating Action

On Nov. 1, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered the ratings on the following corporates and utilities with a negative outlook:

-- Aeropuertos Argentina 2000 S.A. (AA2000);

-- Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (TGS);

-- Compania de Transporte de Energia Electrica en Alta Tension TRANSENER S.A.

-- Electricidad Argentina S.A. (EASA);

-- Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor);

-- Alto Palermo S.A.;

-- CLISA-Compania Latinoamericana de Infraestructura y Servicios S.A.;

-- IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A.

In addition, we lowered the ratings and placed them on CreditWatch with negative implications on the following companies:

-- Alto Parana S.A.;

-- Loma Negra C.I.A.S.A.; and

-- Petrobras Argentina S.A.

At the same time, we revised to negative from stable the outlooks and affirmed the ratings on the following companies:

-- CAPEX S.A.;

-- Hidroelectrica Piedra del Aguila S.A. (HPDA);

-- Mastellone S.A.; and

-- Raghsa S.A.

Finally, we placed our ratings on Industrias Metalurgicas Pescarmona S.A.I.C. y F. (IMPSA) on CreditWatch with negative implications.

The rating actions follow the downgrade of the Republic of Argentina and our transfer and convertibility assessment on it to 'B-' from 'B'. The outlook on the sovereign remains negative.

Rationale

On Oct. 30, 2012, we downgraded our unsolicited ratings on the Republic of Argentina. Our current ratings reflect the implication of policies enacted since the October 2011 presidential elections that we believe could, over time, increase the risk of a deterioration in the country's macroeconomic framework, put pressure on its external liquidity, and weaken its medium-term growth prospects (please see "Unsolicited Ratings On Argentina Lowered To 'B-' On Increasing Risks To Policymaking; Outlook Is Negative").

As a result, we believe entities operating in Argentina now face increased risk of doing business, including the sovereign's weaker credit quality, high inflation, increased regulatory risk and higher uncertainties regarding the ability to access foreign currency. In our opinion, these factors deteriorate the Argentine corporates' financial flexibility.

We downgraded AA2000, TGS, Alto Palermo, CLISA, and IRSA. Given AA2000's and TGS's exposure to regulation and the concentration of these five entities' cash flows in Argentina, we believe that none of them would be able to continue honoring their financial obligations under a sovereign default scenario and under potential restrictions to access foreign exchange or transfer money abroad. AA2000 has a fully renegotiated concession contract, which we view as a positive credit factor despite its operation in the regulated airport sector. We also acknowledge the relatively strong financial performance of both AA2000 and TGS, particularly the latter, but we view the uncertainty going forward as an overriding risk factor.

We lowered the ratings Alto Parana, Loma Negra, and Petrobras Argentina and placed them on CreditWatch negative due to our weaker assessment of their stand-alone credit profiles (SACP), which are now at 'b-'. The resolution of the CreditWatch listing will occur during the next 60 days and will incorporate our reassessment of the incentives for potential further support from their respective parents, if needed, under more severe stress of the sovereign. We could further lower these ratings if we perceive that the incentives or the appropriate mechanisms to provide such support are weakening.

We revised the outlook on the ratings on Capex, HPDA, Mastellone, and Raghsa to negative based on our belief that a potential further downgrade of the sovereign would lead to a similar action on these companies. While Capex and HPDA maintain a relatively good financial performance, they have a strong currency mismatch between revenues and debt service within a context of low and frozen electricity prices in the spot market. Both Mastellone and Raghsa have asset and cash-flow concentration in Argentina and lack insulating factors that might help them continue honor their financial obligations under a sovereign default scenario.

We lowered our ratings on Transener, Edenor and EASA, which were already lower than that on the sovereign, reflecting their difficult business and financial situation. We believe that absent a major change in business conditions, these entities are likely to default within the next 12 months.

The resolution of the CreditWatch listing on IMPSA will occur during the next 60 days and will incorporate our assessment to what extent the company's exposure to the Argentine financial system may deteriorate its credit quality under more severe sovereign stress scenarios. This is despite the company's significant operations outside Argentina (mostly in Brazil). We could lower our ratings on IMPSA by more than one notch if we conclude that its default and that of its foreign subsidiaries is not the same.

With these rating actions, most of the rated corporate entities in Argentina now have a negative outlook. On the one hand, this reflects the negative outlook on the Republic of Argentina. On the other hand, it reflects our views that credit quality for the corporate sector in the country may continue to deteriorate based on a weaker operating environment, a challenging refinancing scenario, and increasing government intervention that could erode repayment ability.

As a result, potential further downgrades would not exclusively depend on sovereign rating movements but will also incorporate further deterioration in our assessment of the risk of doing business in Argentina or specific risk factors. Our perception of country risk could improve if the government takes actions that increase investor confidence and reduce unpredictability.

Ratings List

To From

Rating Downgrades; Outlook Negative

Aeropuertos Argentina 2000 S.A. (AA2000)

B-/Negative/-- B/Negative/-

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (TGS)

B-/Negative/-- B/Negative/--

Compania de Transporte de Energia Electrica en Alta Tension TRANSENER S.A.

CCC/Negative/-- CCC+/Negative/--

Electricidad Argentina S.A.

CCC-/Negative/-- CCC/Negative/--

Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor)

CCC-/Negative/-- CCC/Negative/-- Alto

Palermo S.A.

B-/Negative/-- B/Negative/--

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A.

B-/Negative/-- B/Negative/--

CLISA-Compania Latinoamericana de Infraestructura y Servicios S.A.

B-/Negative/-- B/Negative/--

Rating Downgrades; Watch Negative

Alto Parana S.A.

B+/Watch Neg/-- BB-/Negative/--

Loma Negra C.I.A.S.A.

B/Watch Neg/-- B+/Negative/--

Petrobras Argentina S.A.

B+/Watch Neg/-- BB-/Negative/--

Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Revised to Negative

CAPEX S.A.

B-/Negative/-- B-/Stable/--

Hidroelectrica Piedra del Aguila S.A. (HPDA)

B-/Negative/-- B-/Stable/--

Mastellone Hermanos S.A.

B-/Negative/-- B-/Stable/--

RAGHSA S.A.

B-/Negative/-- B-/Stable/--

Ratings Placed Watch Negative

Industrias Metalurgicas Pescarmona S.A.I.C.y.F.

B+/Watch Neg/-- B+/Stable/--