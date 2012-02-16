CHICAGO (Standard & Poor's) Feb. 15, 2012-- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised the rating outlook to positive from stable on Illinois Educational Facilities Authority's outstanding bonds issued for the Art Institute of Chicago (AIC). At the same time, Standard & Poor's affirmed its 'A+' long-term rating on the bonds. Outstanding debt is an unsecured general obligation of the AIC.

"The positive outlook reflects our view of the AIC's debt repayment in recent years as well as scheduled debt reductions from pledge receipts due through fiscal 2015; balanced operating performance on a full-accrual basis; strengthened balance sheet ratios; and strong institutional leadership and management to produce such results in a stressful economic environment," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Susan Carlson. "Overall, we view the AIC's operating performance as a rating strength that helps offset endowment levels and balance sheet ratios that are somewhat lower than those of peer rated cultural institutions."

The rating reflects our view of the AIC's:

-- Overall institutional characteristics, including a national reputation, prominent collection, large (but cyclical) attendance and membership bases, and solid demand for the School of the Art Institute;

-- Solid financial resource ratios relative to the 'A' rating category;

-- Historically balanced operating results on a full-accrual basis, including fiscal 2011 and projected fiscal 2012;

-- Recent completion in 2011 of a large capital campaign, for which more than 90% of pledges have been collected; and

-- Lack of significant additional debt plans at this time.

Outstanding debt at June 30, 2011 was $295.6 million; on July 1, 2011, the AIC prepaid $17.7 million, leaving an outstanding balance of about $277 million.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

USPF Criteria: Non-Traditional Not-For-Profits, June 14, 2007