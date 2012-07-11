(The following was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, July 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned ASB Bank
Limited's (ASB, 'AA-'/Stable/'F1+') Series 2012-3 EUR500m 5 year
mortgage covered bonds a 'AAA' rating. The hard bullet bonds are
due in July 2017 and are issued by ASB Finance Limited, acting
through its London Branch, and guaranteed by ASB.
The ratings are based on ASB's Long-Term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) of 'AA-' and a Discontinuity Factor (D-Factor) of
29.9%, the combination of which enables the covered bonds to
reach a 'AA+' rating on a probability of default basis, and a
rating of 'AAA' after factoring in a rating uplift from cover
pool recoveries, which have been modelled in a 'AAA' rating
scenario. The rating also takes into account its asset coverage
test, and reflects sufficient credit enhancement to sustain
'AAA' stress scenarios applied by Fitch. All else being equal,
the rating of ASB's residential mortgage covered bonds could
still be maintained at 'AAA' were the issuer rated at least 'A'.
Fitch's supporting current asset percentage (AP) is 83.3%,
equivalent to a 20.0% overcollateralisation. Supporting AP for a
given rating will be affected by, among others, the current
profile of cover assets relative to the outstanding covered
bonds which, even in the absence of further issuance, can change
over time. It cannot be assumed that a given AP supporting the
rating will remain stable over time.
Fitch's D-Factor measures the likelihood of interruption of
payments on the covered bonds at the time of a default by their
issuer, on a scale between 0%-100%, with 0% reflecting perfect
continuity and 100% being equivalent to a simultaneous default
of the issuer and its covered bonds. The D-Factor assigned to
ASB's covered bonds reflects the strength of the asset
segregation through a bankruptcy remote SPV, which acts as
guarantor of the covered bonds. It also reflects the mitigant to
liquidity gap risk in the form of a pre-maturity test,
triggering the cash collateralisation of payments due over the
next 12 months, upon a downgrade of the issuer to below 'F1+',
or for future soft bullet issues, a 12-month maturity extension.
It also reflects Fitch's expectations that the cover assets can
be transitioned to an alternative manager in case of need, as
well as the lack of a covered bond regulatory regime in New
Zealand.
As of 30 April 2012, the cover pool consisted of 22,685
loans secured by first-ranking mortgages over New Zealand
residential properties with a total outstanding balance of
NZD3.262bn. The portfolio is wholly made up of full
documentation loans which have a weighted average current
loan-to-value ratio of 48.3%, and a weighted average seasoning
of 43.5 months. Fixed-rate loans represent 45.5% of the cover
pool. In a 'AAA' rating scenario, Fitch has calculated a
weighted average frequency of foreclosure for the cover assets
of 10.9%, and a weighted average recovery rate of 52.2%. The
cover pool is geographically distributed across New Zealand,
with the largest concentrations being in Auckland (65.6%) and
Wellington (8.8%). The agency's mortgage default analysis is
based on the Australian mortgage default model criteria, updated
with a New Zealand-specific default probability, market value
declines, and other risk adjustments that relate to the New
Zealand mortgage market.
Fitch has formed assumptions about the default probability
and losses of the cover pools under a 'AAA' stress scenario, and
tested maturity mismatches between the cover pools and possible
covered bond issuance in a wind-down scenario under the
management of a third party.