(The following was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: ASB Bank Limited - Mortgage
Covered Bonds
here
SYDNEY, December 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned ASB
Bank Limited's (ASB, 'AA'/Stable Outlook/'F1+') Series 2011-1
NZD300m inaugural residential mortgage covered bonds a 'AAA'
rating. The hard bullet bonds due in December 2017 are
guaranteed by ASB Covered Bond Trustee Limited. ASB, under its
covered bond programme, can periodically issue covered bonds up
to EUR7.0bn, secured on a dynamic pool of first-ranking New
Zealand residential mortgage loans.
The rating is based on ASB's 'AA' Long-Term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) and a Discontinuity Factor (D-Factor) of 29.9%, the
combination of which enables the covered bonds to reach a 'AAA'
rating on a probability of default basis. The minimum
overcollateralisation (OC) the issuer commits to in the
programme documentation is sufficient to sustain the 'AAA' level
of stress. The programme's contractual asset percentage (AP) of
83.3% (equivalent to 20.0% OC) is equal to the AP supporting the
'AAA' rating. The level of AP supporting the rating will be
affected, among other things, by the profile of the cover assets
relative to outstanding covered bonds, which can change over
time, even in the absence of new issuances, and it cannot be
assumed that it will remain stable over time.
"With ASB's first covered bond issuance, all four major New
Zealand banks have now activated their covered bond programmes.
This issuance has allowed ASB to access longer tenor debt," said
David Carroll, Director in Fitch's Structured Finance team.
Fitch's D-Factors measure the likelihood of an interruption
of payments on the covered bonds at the time of a default by
their issuer, on a scale between 0%-100%; 0% reflects a perfect
continuity, and 100% is equivalent to a simultaneous default of
the issuer and its covered bonds.
The D-Factor of 29.9% reflects the: strength of the asset
segregation through a bankruptcy remote SPV, which will act as
guarantor of the covered bonds; the mitigant-to-liquidity gap
risk in the form of a pre-maturity test, triggering the cash
collateralisation of payments due over the next 12 months upon a
downgrade of the issuer below 'F1+', or for future soft bullet
issues, a 12-month maturity extension and a cash reserve
covering three months of payments due on the covered bonds; the
provision for the guarantor to take decisions after issuer
default, aided by the adequate quality of the issuer's IT
systems; and the lack of a covered bond regulatory regime in New
Zealand. All else being equal, the rating of ASB's residential
mortgage covered bonds could still be maintained at 'AAA' if the
issuer was rated at least 'A'.
As of 31 October 2011, the cover pool consisted of 26,040
loans secured by first-ranking mortgages over New Zealand
residential properties with a total outstanding balance of
NZD3.86bn. The portfolio is wholly made up of full documentation
loans which have a weighted average current loan-to-value ratio
of 49.8%, and a weighted average seasoning of 3.3 years.
Fixed-rate loans represent 51.1% of the cover pool. In a 'AAA'
scenario, Fitch has calculated a weighted average frequency of
foreclosure for the cover assets of 10.8%, and a weighted
average recovery rate of 51.1%. The cover pool is geographically
distributed across New Zealand, with the largest concentrations
being in Auckland (65.7%) and Wellington (8.8%). The agency's
mortgage default analysis is based on the Australian mortgage
default model criteria updated with a New Zealand-specific
default probability, market value declines, and other risk
adjustments that relate to the New Zealand mortgage market.
Fitch has formed assumptions about the default probability
and losses of the cover pools under a 'AAA' stress scenario, as
well as tested maturity mismatches between the cover pools and
possible covered bond issuances in a wind-down scenario under
the management of a third party.
A new issue report on ASB's covered bond programme is
available on www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link
above.