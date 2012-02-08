(The following was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE (Standard & Poor's) Feb. 8, 2012--Global economic
uncertainties are resurging. Policymakers in Asia will have to
work quickly to offset the effects of a global recession, if it
occurs. But they might not be able to do so, given their
respective domestic political challenges. That's according to a
report titled "Political Distractions Could Dull Asia's Response
To An Economic Shock," that Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
recently published.
Asian economies' resilience to another global recession
mainly depends on whether Asian policymakers can take quick and
decisive actions to boost domestic demand. If another global
slowdown occurs, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services believes
that Asia will likely need to fuel its own growth. Unlike in
2009, the developed economies are less likely to provide strong
fiscal stimuli in such a scenario.
"Domestic political issues may top the list of concerns this
year for many Asian politicians," said Standard & Poor's credit
analyst Kim Eng Tan. "In another global slowdown, they may not
repeat the decisive policy responses of 2008-2009, possibly
leading to volatile growth."
According to the report, key Asian countries, including
China and South Korea, will face leadership changes or elections
in 2012. Domestic politics in India and Japan are making it
harder for those governments to push their policies forward.
Bangladesh and Pakistan are facing political instability. Kim
Jong Il's sudden demise in late 2011 also raised security risks
in eastern Asia.
Asia could experience significant economic volatility if the
key economies in the region meet a global slowdown with
distracted policy responses. As a result, Asian sovereign
creditworthiness in this scenario could be more negative
compared with 2008-2009.
