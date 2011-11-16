(The following was released by the rating agency)

MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 16, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that it has withdrawn its rating on the class A notes issued by Asiamea CLO Ltd. (AsiaMea) and Asiamea CLO LLC (co-issuer). It also withdrew its swap risk ratings assigned to the three unfunded classes of AsiaMea's credit default swap. The notes rating and swap risk ratings were withdrawn at the request of the originator (Standard Chartered Bank), and also on the likelihood that Standard & Poor's would not have access to sufficient information in order to maintain a forward-looking rating opinion.

RATING WITHDRAWN RATING TO RATING FROM

Asiamea CLO Ltd. and Asiamea CLO LLC

(co-issuer) Class A notes. N.R. BB+ (sf)

SWAP RATINGS WITHDRAWN RATING TO RATING FROM

Senior credit-default swap (unfunded) N.R. AAAsrp (sf)

Mezzanine credit-default swap 1 (unfunded) N.R. AA-srp (sf)

Mezzanine credit-default swap 2 (unfunded) N.R. A-srp (sf)