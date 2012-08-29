WRAPUP 2-Trump intervenes in Gulf rift, pointing at Qatar over militant funding
* UAE foreign minister urges rebuilding trust (Recasts with Trump)
Aug 29 Moody's Investors Service has upgraded the rating of the secured floating rate notes issued by OZ Wing II Cayman Limited to Aa3 (sf) from A1 (sf). The action follows Moody's announcement that it has upgraded the Korea Development Bank's (KDB) long-term senior unsecured rating to Aa3 from A1.
* UAE foreign minister urges rebuilding trust (Recasts with Trump)
* Deal expected to close in Q3 (Adds comment by Datatec's CEO)